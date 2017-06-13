MTN Elite 1: Limping YOSA Survives Relegation Zone In 1st Phase

By Basil K Mbuye

Relegation-threatened Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda, YOSA, succeeded in evading the relegation zone in the first round of the ongoing MTN Elite One football.

Since the beginning of the 2016/ 2017 footballing season, the lone Anglophone team in Cameroonâ€™s top flight football is yet to put on a convincing show to replicate their performance in the previous season.

YOSA ended the 2015/2016 season at the third position as they missed out from winning the championship. This season, it seems the boys from Abakwa are fighting a relegation battle instead.

Out of the 16 games they have played, so far, with a match in hand away to Coton Sport in Garoua, YOSA are currently on the 13th spot with just three points shy of relegation zone.

YOSA have scored a total of 12 goals, conceded 15. They have registered five wins, five draws and suffered six defeats in the first phase of the season.

They seem to be the masters of big games this season as they have secured wins against current league leaders, Eding Sport, Canon of Yaounde, Bamboutos of Mbouda and UMS of Loum.

Also, they have registered two draws home, three away and have suffered three defeats home and away. Out of their five victories, so far, four have been at home and one away as they continue limping.

Despite the inconsistent form of the 2013 Cup of Cameroon champions, the team management still has faith in Coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso, despite calls for his departure.

Out of 152 games of the 153 to be played in the first round, 255 goals have been scored, so far, with current league leaders, Eding Sport, having the best attacking machinery with 24 goals. They also hold the record for the best defensive compartment as they have conceded just eight goals.

As for the worst attacking machinery, it is bottom place Lion BlessÃ© de Fotouni who have scored just four goals in 17 games. Meanwhile, the worst defense in the first round goes to 16th spot New Stars of Douala who have conceded a total of 21 goals.

Newly promoted Eding Sport, UMS of Loum and Stade Renard of Melong, occupy the top of the log, respectively. While in the relegation zone are Colombe of Sud, New Stars of Douala and Lion BlessÃ© de Fotouni in descending order.