865 Bilingual Teachers Assigned To English-speaking Regions

By Basil K Mbuye

The Government has just assigned 865 bilingual teachers in schools across the national territory, mainly in the Southwest and Northwest Regions.

The information was made public in a decree signed in Yaounde on Friday, April 20, by the Minister of Secondary Education, Dr. Nalova Lyonga.

Going by the communiquÃ© of the Minister of Secondary Education, this batch of teachers was made available to the civil service by President Paul Biya in order to solve the problem of teacher shortage in the English-speaking subsystem.

In 2016, Anglophone teachers raised the issue of the shortage of teachers in the English-speaking Regions as one of the problems the educational system is suffering in this part of the country.

This deficiency has been at the origin of several movements in this part of Cameroon, which has been experiencing a socio-political crisis since the end of 2016.

In response to this, in 2017, President Biya ordered for the recruitment of some 1,000 bilingual teachers nationwide. As a result of this, 1,000 bilingual teachers were recruited in 2017 after a public examination was launched in order to redress the issue of shortage of teachers in the science and technical subjects.

In January 2018, after the recruitment process, some 336 candidates were pre-selected from the Northwest Region.

The recruitment process awarded positions to both French and English teachers as follows:

In the Technical field, there are 12 English subjects as well as 12 French subjects with a whopping 423 places for English subjects as against 107 for French subjects. In the scientific field, there are five English subjects and the same number for French subjects, with 372 places for English subjects and 205 for French subjects. In all, English subjects carry the lionâ€™s share with 795 places against only 205 for French subjects.

The assigning of these bilingual teachers to the Northwest and Southwest of Cameroon is one of the steps taken by the Government to put an end to the Anglophone Crisis that has been rocking Cameroon.

Some observers are keeping their fingers crossed hoping that, with the Government keeping to its promises, dialogue should be the next move in order to put an end in the Anglophone Crisis that has seen many Cameroonians lose their lives and property.