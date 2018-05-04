Abducted Catholic Priest Released

By Chris Mbunwe

Reverend Father William Neba, Principal of St. Bedes College, Ashing Kom, who was abducted while celebrating Holy Mass in the college hall with students on Monday, April 30 morning, at 6.20am, has been released by the so called Amba Forces

In a terse communiqué issued Wednesday, May 2, by the Director of Communication of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, Fr. Humphrey Tata Mbuy, the Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Cornelius Fontem Esua and His Auxiliary, His Lordship Michael Miabesue Bibi, say they are “happy to announce” that Fr. William Neba has been released this day, Wednesday May 2, 2018, and is at Archbishop House.” The Bishops thanked God for bringing this trying moments to and end. The Bishops also thank all the priests, religious, Christians and all people of goodwill for their fervent prayers and concern.

They equally thanked all those who collaborated in any way to ensure the safe release of Fr. Neba. The Bishops, the release continues, call on all Christians to continue praying that the present social-political situation, “We are going through may be speedily and peacefully resolved.

Reactions

Bernard Tossam, Belo Mayor

It is very relieving that Rev. Father Neba has been released. When it comes up to the point of kidnapping and killing, it is not good and we are happy he has been released, because, almost everyone was afraid he was going to be killed, and that could have compounded issues.



Abudolia Nfor, Health Technician, Bamenda

I do not buy the idea of kidnapping and killings on either side. However, this could be a way of sending a message to the Catholic Education Secretary about schools attendance. Kidnapping a Priest and a Principal, for that matter, apparently is a way of sending a message to Rome, The Vatican, alerting the Pope that he should continue to mount pressure on President Biya to solve this problem for once.

Charles Awemo, CMF President, PCC Azire, Bamenda

It comes as a sign of relief, especially the faithful followers of Christ who, for all these while, have been praying fervently for divine intervention, which finally came true today, Wednesday, May 2, 2018.