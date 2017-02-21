Administrative Officials Kidnapped, Akwaya Mayor Missing

By Marcel Fokwen

Some administrative officials have reportedly been kidnapped in Akwaya Subdivision in Manyu Division, Southwest Region.

Reports said the whereabouts of the officials are not known.

The Post learnt that the officials were kidnapped in retribution to the arrest of Hon. Ayah Paul, Supreme Court Advocate.

The Mayor of Akwaya was also reported missing.

The villagers are demanding for the immediate release of Ayah.

Meanwhile, The Post also learnt that the villagers of Akwaya were forced to swear not to give food or water to the security officers operating in Akwaya.