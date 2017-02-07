After Failing To Woo Bishops, Okalia Turns To Teachers

By Francis Tim Mbom

Uncertain circumstances have led Southwest Region Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, to re-appeal to school administrators to try and convince parents to send their children back to school.

Since November 21, 2011 when several Anglophone teachers’ trade unions declared a boycott of schools until Government resolved a series of grievances tabled before it, parents have also decided to hold back their children at home in wait for Government to react.

Subsequently, schools have remained ghost campuses with only a handful of teachers especially of public schools, answering present daily to mark the attendance registers.

Hence, Okalia was in Limbe, Monday January 30, in pursuit of a return to schools by way of persuading teachers to woo parents to release their kids.

The Post gathered that Okalia visited some public and private secondary schools where he urged the teachers present to invite the PTAs of their different schools.

The teachers later convened urgent meetings to convince the parents to see reason to send their kids back to school.

Echoes from several schools around Limbe where some head teachers and principals called up PTA meetings indicated negative responses from most of parents. Some are said to have settled for the option that the arrested trade union leaders who had been dialoguing with Government and all others be released.

Meantime, others have said going back to school when Government has cut off internet connection from the two Anglophone regions is of no use.

They hold that the internet is a vital tool for education today where teachers, students and even pupils use as a source of research and learning.

“How can they be asking us to go back to school and start groping in internet darkness while other Cameroonian students in the Francophone zone are using the internet to upgrade their knowledge and learning and research resource? It doesn’t sound well, Mr. Governor,” one University student said.

The Governor’s descent to Limbe came on the heels of a recent visit to the Bishop of Buea Diocese, Mgr. Immanuel Bushu.

Okalia had tried to woo the Bishop to cause schools within his Diocese to resume but Bushu had told him he could neither say ‘no’ nor ‘yes’ to his supplications.

Mgr. Bushu, it should be remembered, was one of the five signatories of a memo that the Bishops of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province, led by Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo and the Archbishop of Bamenda, Cornelius Fontem Esua, sent to President Biya last December 2.

The Bishops had called for frank dialogue between the Head of State and the teachers as well as the lawyers following the problems bugging the Anglophone sub-system of education and the Common Law practice in Anglophone Cameroon.

Biya, in his New Year address, promised continuation of dialogue. But the Government soon moved to ban the Consortium of Anglophone Civil Society Organisations and arrested some of its leaders. This move, in no small way, shocked most Anglophone parents as they questioned Government’s sincerity.

With February 11 coming up this Saturday, Governor Okalia’s task looks even more daunting as he would want to do everything possible to ensure that students and pupils across the Anglophone Regions turn out to march according to tradition since 1972.

However, with the current anxiety of many Anglophones to see a return to federalism, many parents feel that going out to march on February 11 is uncalled for.

February 11 was the day in 1961 that Southern Cameroonians voted to freely join their brothers of La Republique du Cameroun on an equal status as an independent state. Thus, many Anglophones feel that going to march on February 11 is a betrayal of the present Anglophone cause to reassert their right of being treated as equals in the union.