After Ravaging Certificates, Fire Guts GBHS Kosala Again

By Maxcel Fokwen

Fire whose cause is yet to be established has ravaged the administrative structure of Government Bilingual High School, GBHS, Kosala Kumba.

The fire comes 86 days after a similar incident destroyed over 150 GCE certificates of former students on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

On Monday, December 11, the fire fighting van of the Kumba Army Rescue Unit made a desperate move on Asapngu Street leading to GBHS Kosala around 6:40pm. Few minutes after the van passed, news broke of a fire incident on the institute of learning.

The fire ravaged the administrative section of the school comprising of the offices of the Principal, Vice Principal and that of the Principalâ€™s Private Secretary.

Damages on school documents, office equipment such as chairs, flat screen televisions, ceiling fan and other office valuables remain visible at the incident site.

Investigations have reportedly been opened to uncover the cause of the fire which many have linked to the current spate of burning witnessed in the course of the Anglophone Crisis.

Though no official has comment on the incident, allegations are rife that before Mondayâ€™s incident, night watchmen have battled undignified men around the school campus in the last couple of weeks.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the school guard had before the incident suppressed suspicious human movement on campus at least twice.

The incident comes at a time when calls for school resumption have gained grounds in the Kumba II Sub Division. GHBS Kosala Kumba is known to be the second largest college in terms of student population in Kumba.

The largest college in Kumba is the Cameroon College of Arts and Science, CCAS.

In the September attack, it was the section used for clerical works such as the collection of school fees and other documentation that went up in flames. This incident thus put the losses of GBHS Kosala alone within the current spate of burning in Kumba in a class of its own.

A fortnight ago, Southwest Secondary Education Delegate indicated to Governor Benrad Okalaia Bilai that some 36 secondary schools had suffered arson, while 13 others remain under threats and torture.

The statistics were in relation to the bruises of the current Anglophone Crisis on the verve of the secondary education sector in the Southwest Region.