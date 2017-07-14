Algeria May Replace Cameroon As 2019 AFCON Host If…

By Basil K Mbuye

Algeria has submitted a request to replace Cameroon as the 2019 African Nations Cup, AFCON, host, if the Confederation of African Football, CAF, decides to take away the hosting rights from Cameroon.

A dark cloud has been circling over Cameroon’s hosting rights, since the new CAF President; Ahmad Ahmad, took over CAF’s leadership.

Firstly, it was CAF Vice President and leader of Southern Africa Regional Football Body, COSAFA, Phillip Chiyangwa, who claimed that Cameroon’s hosting rights for AFCON tournaments were corruptly awarded under the regime of Issa Hayatou.

According to reports, CAF was said to be reviewing the manner in which the right to host the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments were awarded to Cameroon and other West Africa nations by the previous CAF administration.

After those allegations faded out, the problem of doubts over Cameroon readiness to host the 2019 soccer jamboree erupted.

Delays in the construction of infrastructure for the tournament have come under scrutiny.

Going by reports of a briefing held recently at the Sidi Moussa National Technical Centre, Algeria Football Federation’s President, Kheïreddine Zetchi, said his country has submitted its candidature to host the AFCON if Cameroon is stripped of her hosting rights.

Hear him: “We are following the case of a possible relocation with attention. If an opportunity arises, Algeria will be a candidate for the organisation of this AFCON-2019. Until the contrary is proven, this edition is still maintained in Cameroon.

“I mentioned Algeria’s interest in hosting the next AFCON in an interview I had with the new CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, on the sidelines of the recent 67th Congress of FIFA in Manama, Bahrain.”

The construction of two stadia in Yaoundé and Douala, a dual motor way linking the economic capital and the political capital are all ongoing in a snail pace.

With so much money borrowed from financial bodies abroad already for these projects, Cameroon will suffer huge financial losses if stripped of her hosting rights