Anglophone Crises: Biya Takes To Twitter, Re-echoes Call For Unity

By Joshua Boanong

The Head of State, President Paul Biya, has taken to the social media platform, Twitter, re-echoing calls for Cameroonians to be united.

The President sent out a tweet on November 15, calling on all and sundry Cameroonians to ignore barriers such as language and cultural pluralism, live together and build one Cameroon.

In the same tweet, Biya makes reference to a speech he delivered on February 20, 2014 during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Reunification of Cameroon.

“My statement in Buea, February 20, 2014, on the occasion of the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Reunification of Cameroon; when we talk of National Unity, it does not mean that we ignore our linguistic and cultural pluralism. Our diversity is part of our identity,” Biya wrote.

The President’s tweet attracted negative responses from over 20 tweeter accounts that all made reference to the Anglophone Crises. To them, the President is not doing enough to stop the decimation of the cultural heritage of English-speaking Cameroonians. Others commented with pictures of maimed victims in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

This is one of the President’s tweets addressing the Anglophone Crises. Internet-savvy individuals have often criticised the regime with claims that top Government officials are not making adequate use of social media which is a powerful means of communication in the new age.

Even though the Anglophone Crises has widely been discussed on the internet and has also escalated, due to the influence of same social networks, most Government officials are still lukewarm to the use of these social media networks.

On November 3, Dr. Tikum Mbah Asonga, former CRTV journalist challenged militants of CPDM party to create social media platforms such as; whatsapp, facebook, tweeter and other social networks to counter criticism against the party’s leadership.

The party’s big wigs that were present, including the Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, ignored the suggestion presumably regarding it as childish and lowly.

The Government has, rather, taken moves to shutdown internet in the Northwest and Southwest Regions when the Anglophone Crises rages on.