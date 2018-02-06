Anglophone Crisis: Kah Walla Slams Gov’t For Intransigence

Kah Walla

By Basil K Mbuye

The President of the Cameroon People’s Party, CPP, Edith Kah Walla, has slammed the Government for its poor handling of the Anglophone Crisis and has also proposed a way out in restoring peace in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

In an open letter to Cameroonians and to President Paul Biya, the CPP President speaks about the extradition of Ayuk Tabe and other Anglophone leaders from Nigeria to Cameroon – a move she described as “international kidnapping” by the Biya regime, because international norms were not respected.

She bemoans the death of civilians and armed forces, the illegal imprisonment, the burning of villages and also the alarming rate of refugees, which, according to her, is now between 15,000 and 45,000 refugees.

“The attacks of the armed groups are multiplying every day; the reprisals of the armed forces entail the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of villages. The social and economic effects of these are disastrous.

No Cameroonian is exempted. We are all paying and will continue to pay for decades, the price of irresponsible governance that has driven our country to this point. What can we do? Today, we ask you to join your voice and call on the two groups that commit acts of violence in our country and endanger the lives of Cameroonians,” Kah Walla states.

She also blames the Biya regime for being responsible for the situation the country finds itself in now.

“You are the only group responsible for the situation in our country. Thirty-five years ago, a prosperous and peaceful country was handed to you. For three decades you have led us on the path of poverty and growing conflict. Today, we are on the brink of war, pure and simple.

It is time for it to stop. As a plan, you must take immediate steps to ensure that our country does not collapse completely,” she averred. She called on Biya to resign and not to take the country “… further into the war.”

According to Kah Walla, for calm to return to Cameroon, a number of things must be done. While criticising the arrest of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and other Anglophone leaders, she advises the State to: “Immediately ensure that these leaders have access to their families and lawyers,” for it is their right guaranteed by the Cameroonian law.

“Your continuous violation of the law creates tension and panic among their followers. This situation will lead to further conflicts and bloodshed if it is not repaired immediately,” she advises.

The CPP President also urged the State to release all arrested in connection to the on-going crisis in the two Anglophone Regions for they are ” illegally deprived of their basic rights as citizens by denying them a legal process and for subjecting them to torture and inhuman conditions of detention.”

Advice To Different Armed Groups In NW, SW

Kah Walla advises the different armed groups in the Anglophone Regions to know that their actions are also hurting the same Anglophone people they are fighting for. This, she calls on them to; “agree on the need to end discrimination and to ensure that Anglophones enjoy all their rights as citizens.

There is no doubt that the State of Cameroon has consistently used a disproportionate force during the past year in the Southwest and Northwest Regions;

“It is clear that the Government of Cameroon has systematically targeted civilians and punished masses of innocent people for crimes committed by a few; There is no doubt that your decision to use violence to fight for your rights has punished and continued to endanger the lives of the Anglophones you fight for,” she observed.

She ended her letter by calling on; “all English speakers, be they separatists, federalists or even those who are attached to the current centralised model, to agree on the need to end discrimination and to ensure that Anglophones enjoy all their rights as citizens.”