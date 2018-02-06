Anglophone Leaders’ Assassination Rumours Trigger Deadly Clashes

Sissiku Ayuk Tabe and wife

By Isidore Abah

Lilian Ayuk Tabe, wife of Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, abducted President of the ‘Federal Republic of Ambazonia’ and the Cameroon Government, have been plunged into a war of words, following news of the alleged assassination of the Anglophone leaders.

On Wednesday, January 31, an audio from one of the activists for the restoration of the Southern Cameroons statehood emerged and went viral on social media, alleging that the 10 Anglophone leaders who were arrested in Abuja, Nigeria on January 5 this year, have been assassinated and not extradite to Cameroon as was purported by Cameroon’s Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary on January 29.

The January 31 audio corroborated an earlier press statement issued by Sisiku’s wife in which she said, for over three weeks since the arrest of her husband and his cabinet members; nobody has heard from or seen the arrested leaders.

“…Until the announcement, my children and I still had no information of Julius’ whereabouts. Today is January 31 and we have no proof whether Julius and the 11 others are still alive. If they are still alive, what are the charges against them and why have they not been allowed to talk to their families and to access legal due process under the international law?”

Lilian Ayuk Tabe said her husband is not a terrorist or a criminal. “Julius is an activist fighting for freedom, equality and justice in the land of our birth Ambazonia.”

She urged the international community to intervene and rescue thousands from military brutality.

“Icall on fellow women, Amnesty International, the United Nations, Commonwealth, and African Union to act swiftly and decisively by offering to mediate on finding a political solution to the independence restoration struggle of Southern Cameroons.

“Hear my cry and that of my children. Hear the cry of thousands of spouses, children and family members of those who have been killed, injured, kidnapped, detained and are missing. We appeal to the international community and Governments to urge Mr. Paul Biya to produce video footages of Julius Ayuk Tabe and 11 others, grant access to lawyers and family members to meet them, and free them because they are not criminals. Our appeal equally applies to all other activists illegally detained in prisons and unknown locations across Cameroun territory.”

In reaction to the reports about the alleged assassination of the Anglophone leaders, the Government of Cameroon through the State broadcaster, CRTV radio, on Thursday, February 1, during the 3.00pm Newscast dispelled such rumours as false.

Quoting an anonymous Government source, CRTV reported that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the other 46 detainees were all in good state at the judicial police in Yaounde.

But many people are still casting doubts on the sincerity and veracity of the Government claim, given that the very authoritative CRTV used an anonymous Government source. Those who spoke to The Post hold that the social media allegations are damaging enough to compel Government to issue a statement on the state of the detainees and if possible, they should present ocular proves by showing the detainees to the public.