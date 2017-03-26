Monday, March 27, 2017
Login|Register
You are here: Home » Carousel » Another Anglophone Lawyer Arrested, Whisked To Yaounde Bookmark This Page
  • facebooktwittergoogleplusemail

Another Anglophone Lawyer Arrested, Whisked To Yaounde 

Posted: 10:02 pm, March 26, 2017

By Chris Mbunwe

Human rights lawyer and former President of Northwest Common Law Lawyersâ€™ Association, was on Thursday, March 16 arrested and transferred to Yaounde.

Barrister Robert Fon was summoned to the Northwest Governorâ€™s office where he was arrested and whisked off to Yaounde.

Close collaborators of Barrister Fon told The Post that no charges have been leveled against him yet.

Meantime, most prominent Bamenda lawyers have fled town for fear of being arrested.

  • You May Also Like
    • Posted in:  Carousel, News

    Add a Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    CAPTCHA Image

    *

    Quick Links

    Connect with us

    Copyright Â© 2014 Cameroon POSTline. All rights reserved.
    Login|Register