Another Anglophone Lawyer Arrested, Whisked To Yaounde

By Chris Mbunwe

Human rights lawyer and former President of Northwest Common Law Lawyersâ€™ Association, was on Thursday, March 16 arrested and transferred to Yaounde.

Barrister Robert Fon was summoned to the Northwest Governorâ€™s office where he was arrested and whisked off to Yaounde.

Close collaborators of Barrister Fon told The Post that no charges have been leveled against him yet.

Meantime, most prominent Bamenda lawyers have fled town for fear of being arrested.