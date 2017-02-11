Bafut Fon Hails Solar Energy

By Chris Mbunwe

The Fon of Bafut, Abumbi III, has praised Bafut sons and daughters in the diaspora for bringing solar energy to Bafut.

Speaking recently at the inauguration of the first-ever solar panel in Bafut, Fon Abumbi said; “I am humbled by my children in the diaspora for bringing to Bafut for the first time something we have been hearing happening in other towns. They have brought development in Bafut, because from Agyati neighbourhood the solar panel will extend to other villages and the noisy generators that have scared wild animals and birds will cease to exist.

The Fon said the youths are going to engage themselves in commercial activities because the [solar] panel is cheaper, reliable and environmental friendly.

The initiators of the project, Dr. Stephane Ngongalah, CEO of Peacemakers, Fube Ngwa, CEO of Gumption Music Group, and Walters Ntumngia, CEO of Project New Bamenda told the people of Bafut to make good use of the solar panel, which carries the name “Back Home Solar”.

“Solar Energy for Cameroon is offering clean, efficient and reliable electricity. Our goal at Back Home Solar LLC is to provide you with the best solar products for your electricity needs at affordable prices. Our USA trained engineers can also design custom solutions for your home business and village installation projects. Our packages cost only FCFA 25,000 and you will have constant electricity supply for your mobile charging, TVs and more,” the trio declared.

Dr. Ngongalah, said Back Home Solar is coming to facilitate entrainment, reduce rape and other crimes.

The engineer of Back Home Solar, Mrs. Fese Epie, said the entire system of the solar panel that each home will buy has a duration of more than 25 years.

“You can take the solar panel to your farms and even where you rare cattle and you will enjoy our products,” Fese Epie noted.

The population was assured that with the branch office of Back Home Solar at Mile 4 in Limbe in the Southwest, their worries will be tackled speedily.