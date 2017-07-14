Bello Bouba Petitioned To Break Deadlock In Anglophone Crisis

By Maxcel Fokwen

The President of the National Union for Democracy and Progress, NUDP, Bello Bouba Maigari, has been petitioned to use his experience and alliance with the Biya regime to end the lingering Anglophone Crisis.

The petition is the substance of an open letter which a form five student of Government Bilingual High School, GBHS, Kosala- Kumba addressed to the NUDP Chair through its former National Youth President, Elvis Ndasi Noukam.

Noukam was in Kumba on July 8 as part of an NUDP team to oversee the election and installation of the party’s section executive of Kumba II.

According to the author of the letter, Chelsea Bessem Ntui, the damage on youth caused by the ongoing crisis is immeasurable.

Bessem draws the attention of the party Chair to consequences such as unwanted pregnancies.

”Some of our elder sisters are now pregnant, some of our elder brothers have engaged themselves in unhealthy social acts leading them to police cells and some are now awaiting trial in prison,” Bessem noted.

Bessem told the Tourism and Leisure Minister cum party leader that if no solution is found to the crisis, the future of children in the Northwest and Southwest Regions will be in jeopardy.

”We shall hold all political party leaders in our country responsible, if our future is put in jeopardy,” partly reads the letter.

”As a major political party leader of this nation, who is the architect of the 1996 Constitution and who has contracted a political platform with the CPDM led Government, we do believe that you stand in a better position to help solve this ongoing crisis in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

We do plead with you Mr. President that sincerely you should serve as a bridge between the protesters and the CPDM Government to find lasting solution to the ongoing crisis before September for effective school resumption,” the letter further reads.

Quizzed on the stand of the party regarding the Anglophone Crisis, the erstwhile National Youth President of the party said the NUDP National President already made comments, calling for dialogue.

” The National Chairman already made statements regarding the crisis and we have always said that dialogue is very important. We have always called on the Government to put all efforts to see that there is effective dialogue that can bring this crisis to an end,” Noukam averred.