Bilingualism Commission Executive Promises To Learn English

By Joe Dinga Pefok

The Vice President of the newly-created National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has promised to learn English so as to promote bilingualism.

Oumarou Djika Saidou admitted his weakness in English when he recently failed to express himself in the Queenâ€™s language on CRTV Ngaoundere.

Saidou, who once worked at the Prime Ministerâ€™s office, was unable to make a sentence in English; he got stuck in the middle of his first sentence. Afterwards, he promised that he would rapidly learn English following his appointment as member of the commission to promote bilingualism.

Saidou, who has been on retirement in his native Ngaoundere, exposed his shortcomings when CRTV wanted to get his reaction shortly after the Presidential decree appointing members of the commission was published on March 15.Â Â

The former Regional Delegate of Education was appointed as Vice President of the Bilingualism and Multiculturalism Commission by President Biya on March 15.Â

The appointment of an English-deficient Saidou as Vice President of the commission for the promotion of bilingualism has raised the question as to the criteria that President Biya used to appoint members of the commission.

Prince Aristide Ngueukam, the publisher of the French language weekly, â€˜Forum Libreâ€™, has questioned how somebody who is not bilingual could be appointed as Vice President or even a member of a national commission for the promotion of bilingualism.

