Bilingualism Commission Ventures Into Anglophone Crisis

Members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon have resolved to mediate in the ongoing Anglophone Crisis.

This was one of the resolutions taken at the first ever ordinary session of the Commission that held in Yaounde on April 27.

During the session, members came up with proposals on how they think the matter could best be handled.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Commission, Senator Peter Mafany Musonge, called on all members to totally engage themselves in order to attain the duty assigned to them.

One of the high points of the session was a general discussion with members taking turns to express their opinions.

This permitted them to record the expectations of the members of the Commission and what needs to be done to stem the lingering crisis in the Southwest and Northwest Regions of the country.

The following suggestions were made: That the Commission will borrow successful models from countries like Canada with a Bilingualism and Multiculturalism tradition like Cameroon; that field work will be carried out in order to come into direct contact with the realities and find appropriate solutions to the identified problems; that members should keenly read the content of the decree setting up, organising and functioning of the Commission and that an authorisation should be gotten from President Paul Biya to enable the Commission carry out mediation in view of finding a lasting solution to the socio-economic and educational crisis in the Northwest and Southwest Regions, among others.

At the end of the deliberations, the President called on all members to send their proposals to the Secretary General in 10 days to help facilitate the work.

According to Musonge, the prime purpose of the meeting was to immediately come out with a plan of action and to define the ingredients which will be added to the Commission.

“We will meet again on May 25, then, we hope to install the Secretary General,” he added.

By Sylvester Atemnkeng