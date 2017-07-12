Bishops Slam Gov’t Autopsy Results, Maintain Mgr. Bala Was Assassinated

Bishops

The President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, NEC, His Grace Samuel Kléda, has insisted that the Bishops of Cameroon maintain their position that Mgr. Bala was brutally murdered.

Mgr Kleda was speaking in Yaounde, July 8, during a press conference to welcome Members of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa, ACERAC, at the NEC’s headquarters in Yaounde’

The Bishops of Cameroons re-echoed their stand on the Death of the Bishop of Bafia, Mgr Jean Marie Benoit Bala, barely four days after the Government of Cameroon, through the Attorney General of the Yaounde Appeal Court, Jean Fils Ntamack, on July 4, issued an official statement, contradicting NEC’s June 13 pronouncement that Mgr. Bala was brutally murdered.

The Yaounde Appeal Court Attorney General’s statement was based on an undisclosed autopsy report, conducted on the remains of the fallen Bishop by experts from Europe.

In his July 4 press release, Jean Fils Ntamack, had stated that “After initial examination by two teams of local medical doctors on June 2 and 22, 2017, the decision was taken to resort to international expertise through INTERPOL.

The forensic medical doctors sent by INTERPOL for that purpose, namely Professor Michael Tsokos, Director of the Berlin Institute of Forensic Medicine in Germany, and Doctor Mark Mulder, Coordinator of the Disaster Victim Identification Unit of INTERPOL, arrived Cameroon on June 29, 2017.

After close examination, they noted the absence of any traces of violence on the body of the deceased and concluded, in this light, that drowning was the most probable cause of the Bishop’s death.”

Though Ntamack said investigations to ascertain the circumstances under which the Prelate died are still on-going, his said the remains have been handed over to the National Episcopal Council for burial.

Meanwhile, the ACERAC members are meeting in Yaounde under the theme “Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue”

According to the Archbishop of Douala, the theme of the conference takes one of the fundamental aspects of Central Africa in particular and Africa in general.

“Our Region is facing a lot of violence because of lack of dialogue. That’s why we the Bishops of ACERAC thought it wise to focus on this during this conference”. He added

Going by him, the meeting will revolve around the 11th Ordinary Plenary Assembly of ACERAC.

“We hope that during this meeting, we will awaken some consciences, especially those using the Holy name of God to do evil. It will also focus on the importance of man’s sacred life and on the will of everyone to choose his religion and welcome any faith of his choice and practice it freely,” he said.

ACERAC brings together the Episcopal Conferences of six countries of the Central African Region (Chad, CAR, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon).

The Pioneer President of ACERAC was Mgr Jean Zoa.

By Sylvester Atemnkeng