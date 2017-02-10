Biya Receives Indomitable Lions, Appeals For National Unity

By Bouddih Adams

President Paul Biya, Wednesday, February 8, offered a hectic reception to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, following the brilliant performance in Gabon that earned them the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, trophy.

The Lions were invited to the Unity Palace where they presented the football trophy to Paul and Chantal Biya in the presence of diplomatic, religious and political leaders, among whom was the leading opposition SDF party chieftain, Ni John Fru Ndi.

In a very short speech, after shaking hands with the national team and the technical bench, President Biya congratulated the Lions.

He thanked Cameroonians for being united in their support to the Lions.

“You have raised the bar so high,” he said.

“We are proud of you, we are all proud of you,” Biya told them on behalf of Cameroonians.

“As is a common saying, you have put everything inside the soup,” he said drawing applause and laughter from the crowd.

The President attributed the winning of the trophy to unity, solidarity, courage and determination among the players.

Calling the players by their names, he stated: “You are a block solid as a rock. You are a good example to our people, especially our youth.”

He asserted: “Whether you are from the North of the South, from the east of the West, you are first and foremost, Cameroonians.”

He particularly thanked Lions Coach, Hugo Broos.

Back to the Lions, the Head of State said: “Continue to win.”

He then warned future opponents of the Cameroon national team: “The Lions are back!”

Earlier, some of the Lions made guests laugh when they greeted President Biya in the now famous Bidoung Mkpatt salutation.