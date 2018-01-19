Biya’s Declaration Of War On Anglophones Has Inflamed Hatred – SDF

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi

By Nformi Sonde Kinsai & Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the opposition Social Democratic Front, SDF party, has again condemned the “declaration of war…by [the] Biya regime against his own people,” notably Anglophones of the Southwest and Northwest Regions of Cameroon.

This is one of the points emanating from the NEC resolutions of the meeting of January 13 and 14, held in Bamenda and presided at by the National Chair of the party, Ni John Fru Ndi. The meeting discussed issues related to the party, the nation and the international scene.

Drawing the attention of Cameroonians to President Paul Biya’s “blatant refusal to organise an inclusive debate on the teething Anglophone Problem,” NEC congratulated Members of Parliament, MPs, of both houses for requesting the inclusion of a debate on the Anglophone Crisis on the agenda.

The three-page resolutions endorsed by Fru Ndi, state that; “this declaration [of war] has inflamed hatred and genocide as highlighted by the crimes against humanity perpetrated all over the Anglophone Regions, most especially in Manyu and Ndian Divisions through rape, abuse and violence of all kinds.”

The party, however, reiterates its condemnation of all forms of violence, regardless of their origin.

The NEC also condemned “with utmost energy the upsurge of hate speech and intolerance by some media outlets and cohorts of the regime; the destruction of people’s property and the trivialisation of collective punishments resulting in the people being twice victimised, [as well as] the extortion of money from innocent people on trumped-up charges by the forces of law and order.”

The resolution notes that the SDF politicians are holding “the Biya regime responsible for the violation of the children’s sacred right to education and other subsequent human rights violations.” They, once more, called on Biya to create the enabling environment for schools to effectively resume and for the return to normalcy in the Anglophone Regions.

They expressed their concern about “the thousands of refugees fleeing the repressive actions of the regime into neighbouring Nigeria and beyond.” In that light, the NEC members took “the decision to pay a visit, led by the National Chairman, to fellow compatriots in refugee camps in Nigeria, all victims of Biya’s poor governance.” They appealed to militants and sympathisers of the party to make donations to help the displaced population.

The NEC meeting also served as a forum for members to call on the Yaounde regime to organise an inclusive debate on the electoral code and the timetable for all elections in the country. Meanwhile, all Cameroonians of voting age were encouraged to register massively on the electoral roll.

Concerning the recent procurement of the PB HEV notebooks, the NEC members requested for an independent investigation into the purchase and distribution of the computers to students by the Minister of Higher Education. They enjoined President Paul Biya to terminate the contract and instead redirect the money to the creation of a computer manufacturing industry in the country.

On issues directly concerning the life of the party, the NEC members adopted reports of Regional Presidents on the organisation of the national convention and went ahead to set its date for February 22, 23 and 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, all Regional Chairpersons were reminded that the lists of delegates to the convention and nominees must be sent to the party’s general secretariat no later than January 22, 2018, in accordance with statutory provisions.

On the other hand, candidates and delegates were equally reminded that they must be in good standing in accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of the party’s constitution and that they must be in possession of their national identity as well as voter’s cards.

The reports of the reconciliation commission, subject to completion of the Tubah Electoral District, as well as that of the Chairmen of the SDF Parliamentary Groups in both houses were adopted.