Broosâ€™ Wins Maiden Title Out Of Belgium

By Basil K Mbuye

The recent African Nations Cup, AFCON, title which Indomitable Lions Coach, Hugo Broos, won with the Lions, is his first title out of Belgium in his 29-year-old coaching career.

With the signing of the Belgian tactician a year ago, many Cameroonians believed that their national football team was doomed, and many thought Broos was the one to hammer in the last nail on the Indomitable Lionâ€™s coffin.

Like the reign of his compatriot, Henri Depireux, who FECAFOOT took the risk to employ in 1996, which lasted for some months as he brought in poor results, many believed Broos might follow in the same path.

All these negative thoughts were all linked to the fact that the Belgian had forgettable spells at the helm of Panserraikos, Trabzonspor, Zulte Waregem, Al Jazira Club, JS Kabylie and Hussein Dey, that caused him to be fired four times.

Some Cameroonians thought that Broos might have come to experiment his coaching skills on the Lions.

It was also due to the fact that many observers think Broos was just dumped in Cameroon since he was the lowest bidder on the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOTâ€™s, coaching tendersâ€™ board. FECAFOOT President, Tombi a Roko, in a press conference before Broosâ€™ recruitment, complained of the high salary demanded by aspiring coaches.

Before going into the 2017 AFCON, Broosâ€™ wobbly performance record had Cameroonians nervous that one of their favourite pastimes has finally found its end in the hands of an unproven coach.

However, fate smiled on the Belgian tactician who, despite the fact that eight players refused to answer present in the 34-man pre-AFCON 2017 list, he went on to win the fifth AFCON crown for Cameroon which is his first out of Belgium in his coaching career.

Despite having successful spells in his coaching career in Belguim, winning two Belgian titles in 1992 and 1996 with Club Brugge, Belgian league while in charge of Anderlecht in 2004, the Belgian tactician finally broke the jinx this time with the Lions.