Collins Fai: Solution To Cameroonâ€™s Right-Back Problem?

By Basil K Mbuye

The Standard Liege player, Collins Ngoran Faiâ€™s performance at the just-ended 2017 African Nations Cup, AFCON, has made many to see him as the solution to the Indomitable Lionsâ€™ right-back problem.

Since the retirement of Geremi Njitap some years ago, Cameroon has had a number of right-backs but none seem to have helped the team win a silver wear or even convince Cameroonians that he is the right heir to the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man.

The likes of Bill Tchato, Cedric Djeugue, Oyongo Bitolo (left-footed), Allan Nyom among others, have all been used in the right-back position with all failing to meet up to expectation or winning a silver wear with the Lions.

Not a first choice in the right back position when Hugo Broos took over the Lions, Fai in some games sat outside while Oyongo Bitolo played as a right-back in cases where the West Bromwich right-back, Nyom, was absent.

However, Fai was still part of Broosâ€™ 23-man squad and was always ready to deputize for Nyom whenever the opportunity was given to him.

With the refusal of Nyom to take part in the just-ended AFCON, many thought it was the right time for Fai to showcase his talent. That was not the case as the unpredicted Belgian tactician, Hugo Broos, gave the chance to Mabouka another debutant in AFCON.

Faiâ€™s chance will finally be given to him in the Lions second game at the AFCON against Guinea Bissau in which the Lions won 2-1.

The boy from Nso land demonstrated an effort which epitomized the endeavour and spirit of the Indomitable Lions.

His battling and relentless presence at right-back provided a valuable outlet to get his team up the pitch at times of struggle. This ties with the fact that Fai also plays very well as a winger.

Faiâ€™s resilient effort in stopping big names like Sadio Mane, Kieta and a host of others, showed that the Standard Liege player is the right man to fit into the shoes of Njitap in the Lionâ€™s den.

However, the young right-back will have to ameliorate his crosses into the opponentsâ€™ box and also fortify his game lecture ability. These will definitely make Fai one of the best right-backs in the world in the coming years.

With his performance at the 2017 AFCON, his stock has definitely risen immeasurably in the playersâ€™ transfer market.

