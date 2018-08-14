Court Slams Ambazonia Impostors 40-Months- Jail Term

photo used for illustrative purpose

By Maxcel Fokwen

Two youngsters guilty of impersonating elements of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, ADF, have been slammed a 40-months- jail term for harassing the population and extorting money.

Judges at the Kumba Magistrate Court passed the ruling on August 9 as the matter was heard in court.

The Post gleaned that the duo pleaded guilty of acts of impersonation, harassment and extortion. Besides the sentences, the duo was equally slammed fines in different amounts.

It is reported that the duet were arrested around the Kumba Town neighbourhood recently, attempting to extort money from people under the guise of being Ambazonian fighters.

Thursdayâ€™s ruling at the Magistrateâ€™s Court comes at a time when unknown youths are harassing city dwellers in Kumba. Reports have emerged daily of unknown individuals requesting for huge amounts of money and other materials as support to the separatists.

In the face of the development, security forces have gone on an offensive to unearth such â€˜gangsâ€™.

On July 18 this year, the Meme administration presented to the public two persons caught in the same practice.

The pair, Mark Tebeck, 20 and Thomas Agbor Junior, 38; father of two, moved around Kumba extorting money from a number of individuals. They call and threaten targets through telephone to give money.

Tebeck and Agbor admitted having made over FCFA 400.000 from the business which they claim started in the month of May.

Tebeck and Agbor are still being detained and are expected to stand trial for their actions in the days ahead. Police arrested them after a tipoff from one of their potential victims.

The Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Meme Chamberlin Ntouâ€™ou Ndong, has repeatedly challenged the population to denounce such persons at the appropriate quarters for actions to be initiated.