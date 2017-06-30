CPDM Militants Attack Biya Over Non-appointment Of Their Sons, Daughters

By Maxcel Fokwen

High ranking members of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM, in Meme Division, Southwest Region have expressed worry over the non-appointment of their kith and kin to positions of responsibility, despite their continuous support for the political configuration.

Reactions in this light surfaced as the New Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Meme, Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong, toured the Division to acquaint himself with the population of his administrative unit.

On June 22, the CPDM Section President for Meme III, George Musima Lobe, raised the issue about Konye Sub Division.

Musima told the SDO that though Konye is the bastion of the CPDM in Meme, it cannot boast of any son or daughter appointed to any post of responsibility.

The Mayor lamented that ever since the administrative unit was created, the regime in power has won all elections, but Konye cannot boast of a General Manager, Board Chairman, Secretary of State, Minister or an appointee in any high post of responsibility.

The Barrister cum politician drew the attention of the administration to the current political configuration of councils in Meme Division to strengthen his argument.

According to him, Konye remains the lone Council in the Division with a purely CPDM board unlike others which have a mixture of other political parties.

Lamenting over the situation, the Mayor averred that the situation is akin to saying that the people of Konye cast their votes for the CPDM for others to be appointed.

In the same line, the CPDM Section President of Meme IC, Isaac Mukwelle Nguba, June 27 decried the same predicament for Kumba III.

Speaking on behalf of the elite of Kumba III at the esplanade of the Council Chambers as the SDO came visiting, the medic said sons and daughters of the Sub Division have not been considered for appointment.

Mukwelle questioned the reason for the neglect, asserting that if it comes to education, expertise and curriculum vitae, the locals of Kumba III Sub Division are ripe for any such appointments.

His worry equally settled on the issue of the lack of Board Chairs, General Managers of State corporations and persons ranking as such.

â€œWe are not empowered as a people. No Minister, no General Manager, no Director General…What does it take that we don’t have in the name of Jesus,” Mukwelle wondered.

On these occasions, the SDO advised the people of the respective administrative units to shun petition writing.

According to Ntou’ou Ndong, each time a son or daughter is appointed even to the position of a headmaster, the same elite will flood competent administrative offices with petitions against that appointee.

The administrator charged the elite to shun such behaviours and work towards improving the situation of their brothers and sisters to be given posts of responsibility.