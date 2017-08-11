Danger For Cameroon! Mamfe Bishop Cries Out!

By Isidore Abah

The Bishop of Mamfe, His Lordship Andrew Fuanya Nkea, says a wave of dangerous events is lurking over Cameroon.

According to the Prelate, Cameroon is living through perilous times where relativism has given way to absolutism.

To him, more and more Cameroonians are involved in crimes in a country where corruption has been elevated to a virtuous act and a way of life, while patriotism has been slaughtered on the altar of personal self-aggrandisement.

Bishop Nkea was speaking at the Saints Peter and Paul University Parish Buea, on Saturday, August 5, while delivering a homily during a Requiem Mass organised in honour of deceased Sports Commentator, Zachary Tokoto Nkwo.

Mgr. Nkea’s homily was predicated on the theme; “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”

The Bishop of Mamfe said he borrowed the phrase “danger for Cameroon” from late Zachary Nkwo. This phrase, he said was often used by the deceased each time he was running commentaries on radio.

According to him, Zachary Nkwo’s use of the aforementioned phrase was not intended for the Cameroonian audience that barely listened to his commentaries on radio, but rather the danger alerts were often directed to the players on the pitch to fall back and defend the colours of their father land.

The Prelate said the phrase “Danger for Cameroon” has today become a very apt phase in a crisis-ridden Cameroon that needs people to stand up and defend it.

He lamented that the respect for human rights has become very irrelevant in Cameroon as people are assassinated without remorse.

The courts, the Chief Shepherd of Mamfe went on, has lost their credibility as justice is not only manipulated by the rich and powerful at the detriment of the poor, but that the courts are being used as institutions for scores settling.

Mgr. Nkea further bewailed that some people are constantly struggling to defile the sanctity of the church.

This, he said, explains why Men of God have been dragged to court, while others have been assassinated for speaking the truth.

The Bishop warned that Cameroonians must repent from their evil ways and seek God’s face to avert the looming danger.

The former Rector of the St. Thomas Aquinas’ Major Seminary Bambui, said though Zachary Nkwo was not an ardent church goer, he loved God and did his job well.

He recalled an incident some years back when he (Nkea) was still a Priest serving in Buea Diocese. “One Sunday I was celebrating Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish Bokwango, after seeing Uncle Zach’s wife and children in church without their father, I asked his wife where the husband was and she said he “is at home father”’’.

After Mass, I got into my car and drove straight to Uncle Zach’s house. Behold I met Zach behind the house and started chiding him for not coming to Church. After absorbing my fury, Zach in his usual composed, recollected and his taciturn mood asked me in a soft voice “Fr. have you had breakfast?” the Prelate recounted.

Mgr. Nkea said after asking him such a question, he further said “what goes around comes around. Fr I will come to church.”

The Requiem Mass was presided at by the Bishop of Kumbo, His Lordship George Nkuo and concelebrated by a college of priests.

Only A Confused Gov’t Can Fight The Church

Mgr. Nkea’s Episcopal warnings came a few days after celebrated Nigerian Cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman during his crusade in Limbe warned that any Government that is fighting against the church is a confused Government.