ELECAM Publication Of Senatorial Lists Sparks Commotion

â€¢ 5 Lists Rejected

â€¢ 36 Validated

â€¢ SDF Backs Out In Centre Region

â€¢ Santa Mafia Caused Achidi Achu, JB Ndeh Senatorial Seat

â€¢ CPDM Central Committee Dumps Motombyâ€™s List

By Isidore Abah

Cameroonâ€™s election governing body, ELECAM, Wednesday, March 7, sent shocking waves down the spines of politicians and political parties vying for the March 25, 2018 Senatorial elections when it made Public the lists of the polls.

According to ELECAM officials, five out of the 42 lists submitted by nine political parties that will be contesting the elections were rejected.

The lists were rejected for various reasons, ranging from incomplete list of alternate candidates, absence of signature on the candidatesâ€™ declarations, absence of certificate of non-conviction, absence of the certificate of payment of deposit and absence of copies of birth certificates among others.

From the lists published, the Cameroon Peopleâ€™s Democratic Movement, CPDM, of President Paul Biya and the National Union for Democracy and Progress, NUDP, of Bello Bouba Maigari, are the only political parties that will be gunning for Senatorial seats in all the 10 Regions of Cameroon.

The Social Democratic Front, SDF, which initially applied to contest in nine out of the 10 Regions of Cameroon will no battle only in five Regions viz: Northwest, Southwest, West, Littoral and Adamawa.

The partyâ€™s backed out of the Centre Region, it list in the Far North Region was rejected because the documents were legalised without the signatures of candidates and the list of alternate candidates were incomplete.

The partyâ€™s list in the East Region was also rejected because of incomplete nomination documents.

The Union of the Population of Cameroon, UPC, will face up with other political parties in the Centre and Littoral Regions, but the partyâ€™s lists have been rejected in the North and Southwest Regions for one of the above reasons.

Another party that will be showcasing its political strength in the 2018 Senatorial is the Cameroon Democratic Union of Adamou Ndam Njoya. The party will be flexing its muscles in the West and Littoral Regions.

The ANDP, on her part, will compete in the East, Far North, South and Southwest Regions. On the other hand, the National Salvation Front of Cameroon, FSNC, of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, will be struggling to scoop the Senatorial seats in the North Region, while the UMS will be cutting its political teeth in the West Region.

Major Upsets

The greatest upset in the publication of the Senatorial list is coming from the Northwest Region, where the lists of two CPDM stalwarts, John Begineh Ndeh and Simon Achidi Achu, were discarded by the Central Committee of the CPDM in favour of the list of Regina Mundi, Poli-bureau member of the party.

The two CPDM kingpins from Mezam refused to bury the hatchet and form a consensus list for the Senatorial, despite numerous appeals from the North West CPDM Regional Coordinator, Philemon Yang, for them to do so.

Mrs Mundi and her list members will be the greatest beneficiaries in the political fight between two CPDM elephants.

On her part, the Southwest Region CPDM militants have also had their fair share of humiliation, as the list led by Emmanuel Motomby Mbome, was conveniently discarded into the CPDM Central Committee trash can in favour of the list of the incumbent Senator.

The validation of the Tabetando led list by the party and by extension ELECAM, if voted on March 25, will signal the end of the political career of Senator Daniel Matute, who was dropped from the list.