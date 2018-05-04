Elected Senators Take Full Attributes

By Etienne Mainimo & Silvester Atemkeng

Recently elected and appointed members of the Upper House of Parliament have received attributes confirming them as full Senators of the second batch of the house.

The 100 Senators; 70 elected and 30 appointed received their attributes last May 2 in Yaounde during a solemn ceremony that was chaired by the eldest member of the house, Nfon Victor E. Mukete.

During the brief ceremony void of speeches, Senators received their insignia for their cars and sash made of Green, Red and Yellow to be worn during official ceremonies.

The ceremony marked the beginning of work for the Senators who were elected last March.

Meanwhile, before the solemn ceremony, a plenary sitting was held to present the report of the Verification Boards that was set up to scrutinise the files of Senators and addressed the issue of incompatibility.

According to the report presented by the Verification Boards, sixteen cases were discovered. The Post learnt that all the cases discovered had resigned to stay as Senators.

Among the resigned senators is Nfon Mukete who dumped his position as Board Chair of the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL.

Joining him on the resignation bench were Rene Ze Nguele and Charles Salle as well as Aboubakary Abdoulaye.

Nevertheless, confirmed Senators expressed satisfaction and determination towards working for the development of the country.

Fon Isaac Chafah from the North West Region who was appointed through a Presidential decree said, “I am happy and ready to work. You know wearing the three colours of the nation is heavy and I believe that all will be fine.”

To Chief Andreas Lekunze Membo from Libialem, elected last March 25, “it is a very positive impression after wearing the sash I feel now as a full Senator.”

After the attributes, Senators will be looking forward to putting in place a bureau that will direct the affairs of the house for this second legislature.