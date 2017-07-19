FECAFOOT Halts Construction Of Bamenda Olympic Stadium

Abandoned Bamenda Olympic Stadium

By Basil K Mbuye

The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, has announced the automatic termination of partnership agreements with the US-based company, Prime Potomac, which is responsible for the construction of the Bamenda Olympic Stadium.

This was made public in a communiquÃ© published by the Cameroon football body after its executive committee met on Friday, July 14 at the Hilton Hotel in Yaounde.

According to the sixth resolution on the communiquÃ©, the termination of the partnership agreement between US-based Company Prime Potomac, which is responsible for the construction of the 2,500 capacity stadiums in the towns of Bamenda in the Northwest, BagangtÃ© in the West, Bafia in the Center and SangmÃ©lima in the South Regions, has been stopped.

Unfortunately, the communiquÃ© did not give reasons for the termination of the partnership agreement and it did not specify more the fate of these four stadiums after the termination of the partnership.

Before the termination of partnership, when The Post visited the Bamenda stadium two weeks ago, construction works were going on at full swing with the playground witnessing some change in soil, the dressing rooms constructed.

Heavy machines could also be seen bulldozing the area.

The stadium whose foundation stone was laid on April 20, 2016, by the Governor of the Northwest Region, Adolph Lele Lâ€™Afrique in the presence of FECAFOOT President, Tombi A Roko Sidiki, did not witness an effective work kick-up until May 2017.

According to the initial plan, feasibility studies for the project were expected to begin in January 2016 and construction works were expected to effectively commence in June 2016. This was however not the case.

During the AFCON trophy tour in Bamenda in January 2017, Tombi A Roko promised that the stadium will be open in six months, since the materials for the construction were already at the Douala Sea Port.

Instead of the completion phase as stipulated by the FECAFOOT President, construction works started only in May.

The fate of the Bamenda Olympic Stadium which was to host several sporting disciplines like athletics, football, handball, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, a restaurant, dressing rooms for teams, a media centre and a transmission room, is now unknown.

Although no reason has been given as to why the termination of the partnership, it is observed it must have been due to retro-commissioning requirements and the inability of the limited partner to provide solvency guarantees.

The construction of the Bamenda stadium on a 68 meters wide and 105 meters long was to gulp FCFA 780.

With the fate of the Bamenda Municipal Stadium unknown, the Northwest population will continue decrying their maginalisation as far as sports infrastructures are concerned.

On the other hand, the construction of synthetic turf fields in the municipal stadiums of the towns of Bertoua in the East, Ngaoundere in Adamaoua, Maroua in the Far North and Bafang in the West Region will go on as planned.