Fire Guts Bamenda Main Market

Photo used for illustrative purpose

By Joshua Boanong

A ravaging fire has burnt down part of the Bamanda Main Market, situated along the Commercial Avenue in Bamenda, Chief town of the Northwest Region on January 19.

Locals say the fire broke out around the early hours of the night around 9,00pm that Friday when most of the shops had closed for the day.

The fire consumed mainly shops lined along the New life Supermarket and it was thanks to the intervention of the Bamenda Rapid Intervention Battalion Unit that the fire was doused, preventing it from ravishing the entire market.

However, the shops touched suffered heavy losses as almost every item therein was damaged by the fire.

The effort of residents and well-wishers who rushed to the scene and used buckets of sand and water to put out the fire was futile as the inferno blazed on. It was the intervention of the Fire Fighting Brigade which succeeded to quench the flames by 6,00am.

Traders are suspecting that it is an action by disgruntled Southern Cameroons activists who have been calling for the intensification of ghost towns and warning shopkeepers not to operate on ghost town days.

It would be recalled that it is the second time in 10 months that the City of Bamenda has recorded a fire outbreak in its markets.

On March 14, 2017, fire whose source has still not been established razed down some 10 shops at the Bamenda Food Market, reducing its contents to ashes.

According to some shop keepers, the fire consumed items such as rice, garri, sugar, soap and other food items in the market.

Since the escalation of the Anglophone Crisis there has been a series of fire outbreaks with attacks mostly on schools and markets.