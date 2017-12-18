Fire Ravages Another Timber Truck In Kumba

By Maxcel Fokwen

Fire, whose source is yet to be known, sparked off a truck transporting timber around 3-Corners Fiango, Kumba, on Friday, December 15.

The fire ravaged the driving cabin of the truck and its front tyres.

It is the second timber truck to suffer arson around the same spot in Kumba, since the Anglophone Crisis started in 2016.

The incident, which happened around 8:00pm that Friday, reportedly sparked few minutes after an attempt was made on a brewery truck around Mambanda Junction. The driver of the brewery truck is reported to have increased the speed of the vehicle, dodging drops of petrol sprinkled from unknown persons that night.

Narrations on the fire which burnt the timber truck are several and different.

Eye witnesses recounted that the vehicle suddenly caught fire, after the driver parked at the scene for a while. It is suspected that some unknown individuals fanning the flames of the Anglophone Crisis were responsible for the incident.

Another version holds that the said timber truck had developed an electrical fault, forcing the driver to stop around 3-Corners.

The driver is said to have gone in search of a mechanic, only to return and met his truck loaded with timber being ravaged byfire.

It happened fourdays after fire devastated the administrative section of Government Bilingual High School, GBHS, Kosala in Kumba, on Monday, December 11.