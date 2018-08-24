Forgive Our Brother, Commissionerâ€™s Family Pleads At Funeral



By Maxcel Fokwen

Relatives of deceased Commissioner of Police, Luke Khen Mbony, have asked mourners and the population of Kumba to pardon any mistake the later might have committed while alive as a police officer.

A brother of the deceased made the appeal at the Presbyterian Church, Kumba-Mbeng, during a funeral Church Service. The brother averred that Khen might have stepped on toes or committed errors which every human being is susceptible to.

According to family representative, mourners and the population of Kumba whom the deceased served for several years should forgive him in case they experienced such while he was alive.

The Church Service preceded honours which were given to the deceased at the Kumba Central Police Station same day.

Kumba Central Police Commissioner, Wilson Njumenjikang said Khenâ€™s demise remains a great loss to the police force. Njume said the corps in Kumba is yet to come to terms with the demise of the officer describing it as â€˜shockingâ€™. He said the deceased died hours after contributing ideas for the funeral of another colleague.

Lazarus Nkwelle, Congregational President of the Christian Men Fellowship, CMF, to which Khen was a member, said he served the Lord in all humility. Nkwelle said the deceased was admitted into the group on September 5, 2010.

Nkwelle said till his death, Khen was active in the things of the Lord. He said the group was informed that Khen died of a cardiac arrest.

On his part, Elder Ajong said, Khen demonstrated uncommon humility. Ajong said it is rare for people of his professional standing to demonstrate such given current trends in society.

Facts

Commissioner Khen died in the early hours of Thursday, July 19. He complained of pains within his heart. Around 5:00 am that day, he is said to have returned to his office and signed-in a gun in his possession before being driven to the hospital where he died minutes later.

Khen a native of Mbu village, Santa Sub-division was born on August 30, 1956. He was second in a family of eight children. In 1966, he obtained his First School Living Certificate from Presbyterian Primary school, Mbuh. He attended Sacred Heart College Bamenda then moved to the City College, CC Mankon where he obtained his Ordinary Level certificate in 1978.

He will later attend Government High School, GHS Nkambe and graduated with an advanced level, A/L certificate in 1981. Khen had a stint at the University of Yaounde I, left and taught in a private institution in Douala. In 1986, he enrolled into the higher police college Yaounde and graduated as a first grade police officer.

He worked in Garoua and later moved to the rank of Second Grade police officer. He was again posted to Maroua for three years. Then came another posting to the Mokolo Special Branch in Mayo Sava Division, he will again be promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer.

Khen later returned to the Yaounde Advanced Police College and was posted to the Kumba Special Branch Police office. In 2013, he attained the rank of senior police superintendent and was appointed as commissioner of the first District Police station. He occupied the position until his demise. Two days after his demise, gunmen attempted to kidnap his deputy Emmanuel Ntwo at his New Layout residence.