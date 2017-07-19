GCE Board Registrar Blamed For Buea Mayor’s Certificates Woes

Tabot Bakia: There are many fraudsters in Cameroon

By Maxcel Fokwen

The CPDM Section President of Meme IA, Lawson Tabot Bakia, says the controversy surrounding the fake certificates saga of Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge, has been blown out of proportion.

Tabot blames the Registrar of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board, GCEB, Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono, for publishing only the certificate results of the Mayor of Buea.

He asked why the results of the other 93 persons, who are also involved in the fake certificate racket, have not been published.

The CPDM Section President was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a CPDM Section Conference in Mbonge on July 14.

“I must say that I am not really so concerned, but the way the social media is carrying out the issue of Mayor Ekema’s fake certificate and whatever; I think that it is only going beyond proportion.

Ekema is not the only person who has faked certificates; others have fake certificates in this country.

“We have companies I can name like CNPS, PAMOL and City Councils, where workers have been retrenched for fake certificates. I cannot start calling people’s names. We have people who have gone into ‘concours’ in this country with fake certificates.

Ekema even tried in having one ‘A’ level and then got into the university. Some people there do not even have it. They fraud the certificates from Ordinary Level to Advanced level and then get into places. Some of them today are called honourable Members of Parliament, Mayors and Magistrates, they all fraud. They have fraud in different forms.

I want to blame, full-heartedly, the Registrar of the GCE Board for those publications.

“And I want to tell him that he, himself, is not a just man. Why did he not publish those of the other 93 persons? It is not only Ekema why did he choose only Ekema?

“I believe that it is not just Ekema, but these are people that want to destroy the good and proper image that madam Njeuma and the other Vice Chancellors have created for the University of Buea, UB. Leave Ekema alone and keep the good image of UB; that is my advice to the population,” Tabot stated.

Asked whether he thinks Mayor Ekema should go unpunished, Tabot said his pain is the manner of reactions from the public, as if it is the first fraud in Cameroon has been caught. He said Ekema is not the first and he will not be the last.

“Concours are out now; there are those who have reduced their ages from 45 to 22 years, go there and check,” he said

On whether the fake certificate racket was a blow to the CPDM party, Tabot responded that the fake certificate chronicle does not concern the party; rather, it is Ekema’s personal issue.

The Meme IA Section President said people must understand that Ekema did not become Mayor based on his certificate and so must react wisely.

However, the CPDM Section President was not abreast with the fact that it is the Southwest Regional Secretary of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, NCHRF, Christopher Tambe Tiku, that wrote to the Registrar of the GCE Board, Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono requesting Patrick Ekema’s results, following complaints the NCHRF office received on alleged discriminatory admission into the UB.

The NCHRF Regional Secretary’s request for Patrick Ekema’s GCE results is dated July 4, 2017, No. 244/NCHRF/SWB/RS/17, titled: “Requisition for the Verification of GCE Ordinary and Advance Level Results for Ekema Patrick Esunge as per Section 3(2) of Law No. 2004/16 of 22 July 2004 setting up the NCHRF.”

The Regional Secretary wrote: “The above request falls within the Mandate and Competence of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, which as per Sec. 3(2) of its organic text can “request competent authorities to carry out searches and require the production of any document or evidence in accordance with ordinary law.””

Tambe Tiku further stated: “The of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms is inundated with complaints relating to the violation of the right to Education by the University of Buea.

The complainants alleged that the univerity’s requirements into some departments are discriminatory.

They aver, unequivocally, that whilst some of them were refused admission five (5) points, a certain Ekema Patrick Esunge was admitted with ONE Advance Level paper as alleged.

In order to assist the Commission to establish the veracity these allegations, the Commission would appreciate if detailed results of Mr. Ekema Patrick Esunge are furnished to the Regional Office of the Commission.”

Hence the GCE Board, reacted in response to the NCHRF request.