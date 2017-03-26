Ghost Town Grips Buea As Consortium Leaders Face Trial

By Andrew Nsoseka

Buea, other surrounding towns and villages in the Southwest Region on Thursday, March 23 boycotted normal activities as a way of paying respect to leaders of the outlawed Anglophone Civil Society Consortium.

The leaders were appearing before the Military Tribunal on that day and Anglophones observed a massive ghost town that crippled businesses and other activities in the Region.

With just a few vehicles circulating and shops permanently closed, most people stayed indoors as a way of paying respect to the arrested members of the Consortium arrested for championing the Anglophone struggle.

In Buea, business centres like Molyko and its environs were completely shut down and even small shops in the studentsâ€™ residential areas were firmly closed with few people strolling about.

There was little taxi movement compared to the case when Mayor Patrick Esunge purchased taxi cabs which started plying roads, making other taxi drivers to join them. Somehow, the number of taxi cabs in circulation drastically reduced, as the calls for ghost town were respected by shop owners, roadside hawkers, banks, companies and business centres.

The ghost town stretched to Friday, March 24 when the CPDM party was celebrating its 32nd anniversary.

Earlier on, calls had been made for the boycott of any celebrations by the state, as a show of civil disobedience in order for the state to address the problems faced in the Anglophone Regions.

Around town, anti-riot police in full gear could be seen idling at road junctions that are usually inhabited by business people and youths.