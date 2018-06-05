Gunmen Attack Prison, Free Prisoners

By Maxcel Fokwen

A reported separatists attack on a prison in Bavenga Village, Muyuka Sub-division of the Southwest Region on Wednesday, May 30, has triggered renewed commotion across the Sub-division.

While prisoners are feared to have escape after the attack, villagers in Ikata nearest to Bavenga have fled into the bushes for fear of the unknown.

Reports hold that on that Wednesday, unidentified men believed to be adherents fighting for the statehood of former British Southern Cameroons stormed the prison yard.

The incident is believed to have happened in broad day light.

Reports which The Post could not independently confirm indicate that warders on duty fled following the attack. There are equally fears that the attackers might have made away with guns from the same prison.

Villagers told The Post that the separatists had earlier threatened to attack before staging Wednesdayâ€™s incident.

Despite the varying narratives on the prison incident, the state machinery is yet to make an official statement on the Bavenga incident.

The Bavenga Prison is known to mostly host detainees who are nearing the completion of their jail terms. Most of its detainees are believed to be transferred from the Buea Prison.

Villagers Flee

Since the incident, inhabitants of Ikata Village have fled into the bushes for fear of being casualties in case of any campaign against the authors of the prison break.

A few others along the Bafia- Munyenge axis who had mustard courage to return home have also returned to their hideouts. Some told The Post that they are afraid of stray bullets in case of a crossfire exchange between security forces and the suspected separatists.

The incident comes after a recent attack on the Muyuka police station. When the General Certificate of Education, GCE, examinations started on May 28, a gun attack in Muyuka forced authorities to relocate the students to Buea.