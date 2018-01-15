HEHIPEDS Matriculates 1st Batch Of Students

By Sylvester Atemnkeng

Heritage Higher Institute of Peace and Development recently matriculated its pioneer batch of students.

The event that took place at the HEHIPEDS University campus at the Biscuiterie neighbourhood in Yaounde was attended by several University Dons among other dignitaries.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director of the institution, Prof. Willibroad Dze-Ngwa, said it is their obligation to contribute in providing professional education that will roll back youth unemployment and provide quality service in our communities.

Prof. Dze-Ngwa said his team strongly believes that the much needed Vision 2035 and 2063 should start today with the necessary training and skill development.

“Our ultimate mission is to provide practical, high quality, reliable and affordable value education at the service of the human race,” he said.

He explained that the school intends to: promote relevant professional and job-oriented education to rollback youth unemployment; provide both short and long term certificate programmes grounded in practical scholarships; build professional networks; assist Government in providing scarce professional and job-creating trainings; build peace by providing social justice among other things.

The Director said the school offers programmes in Business, Finance and Management, Education and Professional Development, Engineering and Technology, and Peace Studies and Humanitarian Action.

Addressing the Board of Directors Chair, Emeritus Prof. Verkijika G. Fanso, Prof. Dze-Ngwa said he is the one man who, for the past 40 years and more, has been transforming little minds into responsible citizenry.

“I am one of the tinkered and transformed,” he added.

Prof. Benn L. Bongang of Savannah State University, Georgia, USA, talked to the newly matriculated about the Habit of Excellence that aspiring leaders and global leaders should develop each day.

Going by the ace University don, everything begins with a vision, that is; what you hope to invent or to innovate and what project in your village, city or country you contribute in achieving.

To be a leader today for Prof. Bongang said, you must acquire knowledge of the history of your communities at local, national and global levels. To him, leaders who fail to heed those lessons tend to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“In order to avoid the tragedies of the past, you must develop habits at local levels that ensure respect for universal values such as care for environment and human rights,” he explained.

Emeritus Prof. Verkijika G. Fanso, encouraged the staff, students and others to emulate the motto of the school which is: ‘The Springboard of Excellence’.

The ceremony ended with the school keeping to its promise and slogan of: One Student = One Free Laptop. All the students were given one free laptop each.

HEHIPDES is an innovative higher professional institution under the Ministry of Higher Education and is aimed at providing a two-year practical, high-quality, reliable and affordable value education for students, job seekers and those who are employed and willing to improve on performance.