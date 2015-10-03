Here Is the Complete List of Cameroonâ€™s New Govâ€™t

By Basil Afoni

After the government reshuffle of October 2, 2015 by President Paul Biya, CameroonPostline.com puts together the list of the new government. Â Prime Minster Philemon Yang who has been at the Star Building since 2009 will continue as the Head of Government.Â The cabinet reshuffle affected some 19 portfolios of the Government of Cameroon with vital ministries like Youth and Sports, Transport amongst them.

Also, there are some new faces brought into the Government such as Joseph Beti Assomo (Governor of Littoral), Minette Li Libom Likeng nÃ©e Mendomo (Customs Director) among others. We also bring you separate lists of new entrants into the government as well as sacked ministers.

Â

Complete List of the Government

-President – Paul Biya

-Prime Minister Head of Government â€“ Philemon YANG

-Vice Prime Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies â€“ Amadou ALI

-Minister of State of Tourism and Leisure â€“ Bello BOUBA Maigari

-Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals â€“ Laurent Esso

-Minister of Finance â€“ Alamine Ousmane Mey

-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development â€“ Henry Eyebe Ayissi

-Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization â€“ RenÃ© Emmanuel Sadi

-Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense â€“ Joseph Beti Assomo

-Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Control â€“ Mbah Acha nÃ©e Fomundam Rose

-Minister of Arts and Culture â€“ Jean Narcisse Mouelle Kombi

-Minister of Commerce â€“ Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana

-Minister of Communication â€“ Issa Tchiroma Bakary

-Minister of Lands, Survey and State Property â€“ Jacqueline Koum Abissike

-Minister of Transport â€“ Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o

-Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development â€“ Louis Paul Motaze

-Minister of Women Affairs and the Family â€“ Abena Ondoa

-Minister of Post and Telecommunications â€“ Minette Li Libom Likeng nÃ©e Mendomo

-Minister of Water and Energy â€“ Basile Atangana Kouna

-Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms â€“ Michel Angouen Ange

-Minister of Forestry and Wildlife â€“ Philip Ngolle Ngwese

-Minister of Small and Medium Size Industries and Social Economies â€“ Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa

-Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation â€“ Magdeleine Tchuente

-Minister of External Relations â€“ Lejeune Mbella Mbella

-Minister of Public Health â€“ Andre Mama Fouda

-Minister of Sports and Physical Education â€“ Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt

-Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi

-Minister of Labour and Social Security â€“ Gregoire Owona

-Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education â€“ Mounouna Foutsou

-Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development â€“ Hernest Ngoua Boubou

-Minister of Basic Education,Â Alim Adjidja nÃ©e Youssouf

-Minister of Secondary Education: Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe MassÃ©na

-Minister of Higher Education â€“ Jacques Fame Ndongo

-Minister of Employment and Vocational Training â€“ Zacharie Perevette

-Minister of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development â€“ Pierre Hele

-Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry â€“ Dr Taiga

-Minister of Social Affairs â€“ Pauline Irene Nguene nÃ©e KENDECK

– Minister Delegate to the Minister ofÂ Territorial Administration and Decentralization, in charge of Regional and Local Authorities, Jules Doret Ndongo

– Minister Delegate to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development â€“ Ananga Messina

– Minister of Mission to the presidency of the Republic â€“ Â Hamadou Moustapha

-Minister of Missions at the Presidency of the Republic â€“ Paul Atanga Nji

– Minister of Missions at the presidency of the Republic â€“ Â Victor Arrey Nkongho Mengot

-Minister of Missions at the Presidency of the Republic â€“ Philippe Mbarga Mboa

-Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts â€“ Abba Sadou

– Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth â€“ Joseph Dion Ngute

– Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World â€“ Â Adoum Gargoum

– Minister Delegate to the Ministery of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Sustainable Development â€“ Nana Aboubakar Djalloh

– Minister Delegate to the Minister of Finance â€“ Â Paul Eloum Che

– Minister Delegate in charge of the Economy â€“ Yaouba Abdoulaye

-Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency â€“ Martin Belinga Eboutou

– Deputy Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency â€“ Joseph Le Anderson

– Secretary of State to the Ministry of Justice Minister of Justice in charge of Penitentiary Administration â€“ Jerome Dooh Penbaga

-Secretary of State to the Ministry of Justice in charge of Penitentiary Administration â€“ Emmanuel Ngafeeson

-Secretary of State to the Ministry of Public Health, in charge of the fight against epidemics and pandemics â€“ Alim Hayatou

– Delegate General for National Security â€“ Martin Mbarga NguÃ©lÃ©

-Secretary of State to the Minister of Defense, in charge of the Gendarmerie Jean Baptiste Bokam

-Secretary of State to the Ministry of Defence, Responsible for Veterans and War Victims â€“ Koumpa Issa

-State Secretary to the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Technological Development â€“ Calistus Fuh Gentry

– Secretary of State to the Ministry of Public Works â€“ Louis-Max Ayina Ohandja

-Secretary of State to the Ministry of Transport â€“ Mefiro Oumarou

– Secretary of State to the Ministry of Basic Education – Benoit NDONG SOUMHET

– Secretary of State in charge of Secondary Education â€“ Bayaola Boniface

-Secretary General at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office â€“ Seraphin Magloire Fouda

-Assistant Secretary General at the PMâ€™s Office â€“ Pascal Nguihi Kamte

-Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic â€“ Dieudonne Samba

Sacked From Government

Patrice Ambassala, former Minister of Public Works

Adoum Garoua, former Minister of Sports and Physical Education

Biyiti Bi Essam, former Minister of Post and Telecommunications

Robert Nkili, former Minister of Transport

Ama Tutu Muna, former Minister of Arts and Culture

Essimi Menye, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Catherine Bakang Mbock, former Minister of Social Affairs

Louis Bapes Bapes, former Minister of Secondary Education

Pierre Moukoko Mbonjo, former Minister of External Relations

Emmanuel Bonde, former Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development

Hans Nyetam Nyetam, former Secretary of State in charge of Public Works

Newcomers

Ministry of Defense: Joseph Beti Assomo

Ministry of Higher State Control: Rose Mbah Atcha

Ministry of Arts and Culture: Kombi Narcise Mouelle

Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Planning: Louis Paul Motaze

Ministry of Post and Telecommunications: Minette Li Libong Liken

Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Finance: Paul Eloum Che