I Do Not Intend To Leave Cameroon – Hugo Broos

Indomitable Lions’ head coach, Hugo Broos, has debunked allegations circulating in the social media that he will leave Cameroon for the Bafana Bafana of South African.

In an exclusive interview with Radio France Internationale, RFI, Broos said a manager contacted him that the South African coaching place was free and after asking him if he could introduce him, he said he could go ahead.

“There was only one contact with a manager. He said the South African team’s coaching place was free. He asked me if I was interested, but not directly. He asked if he could introduce me. I said, well, go ahead, there is no problem, but there is only that. I do not intend to leave Cameroon,” Broos stated.

According to Broos, even if the South African offer is interesting, he will still remain Cameroon’s coach.

“Even if the South African offer is interesting, I will still remain Cameroon’s coach. But there is not even an offer. There was no offer, but there is interest. This is quite normal since we won the AFCON 2017. So, it is quite normal, it seems to me, that other countries or clubs think of me,” Broos noted.

He added, “that does not mean there are contacts or offers. There is nothing at all for the moment; not even from South Africa! The only thing that happened was that a manager introduced me to the South African Federation. And it is not even my manager.”

Going by the twitted message Broos said, “And it is not normal that the South African Federation think of me for a position that is free? Again, I have no contact with the South African Federation. These are things that happen. There are managers presenting you. Then, maybe the South African Federation will think that the post is made for Hugo Broos and make contact. But for now, there has been no contact between them and me. That they say that I am one of the candidates; it is their words. I do not say that. Will they contact me or not? I do not know.”

According to Hugo Broos, his main focus is the Confederations Cup in June.

“There will be a lot of big teams during that competition and I want to do a nice tournament with Cameroon. And then there is especially the qualification for the World Cup to unhook. It is not because I won AFCON 2017 that, at one stroke, I will start to go left and right to leave Cameroon. I am free to listen to proposals, but there are none. There are rumours. But between rumours and becoming a coach of South Africa, there is a very big difference,” said Broos.

By Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo