Interpools 2016: Bang Bullet Nkambe, Victoria United Eye League 2 Ticket

Bang Bullet FC of Nkambe

By Basil K Mbuye

Bang Bullet FC of Nkambe and Victoria United of Limbe are drawing closer in their quest for a League Two ticket for the 2016/2017 footballing season.

The two sides met last Saturday, December 17, in an Anglophone derby that saw both sides sharing the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

A win for the Northwest Region flagbearers, Bang Bullet FC, would have boosted their chances of picking a ticket for the countryâ€™s second top flight league.

Although debutants in the National Interpools championship, the boys from Nkambe seem to be in superlative form as they have remained unbeaten in three games that have seen them recording seven points.

They currently share the top position in Pool B with FC Yaounde II whom they are to face on the last day of play.

On her part, Victoria United FC of Limbe, alias OPOPO (One People One Power), are in the 3rd position in Pool B with five points in three games.

Their last game will be against AS Bethel who are yet to pick a single point in the competition.

A draw in the Bang Bullet- Yaounde II encounter and a win with plus goals, might see Victoria United grabbing a direct ticket for the Pro League 2 championship.

Meanwhile, in Pool A, the battle will be between first place Reste du Monde (9 points) that will play against second place Avion de Nkam (6 points) on the last playing day.

A draw for Reste du Monde will see them gain automatic qualification, while Avion de Nkam will play the play-offs with the team that occupies the second position in pool B.

Unofficial Classification

Pool A

1-Reste du monde (9 points)

Avion FC du Nkam(6 points)

Santos de Koza (3 points)

Scorpion de BÃ© (3points)

Water Polo (3 points)

Group B

Bang Bullet (7 points)

FC YaoundÃ© II (7 points)

Victoria United(5 points)

AS Menoua (3 points)

AS Bethel (0 point)