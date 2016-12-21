Interpools: Bang Bullet Enters League 2, OPOPO Crashes

Bang Bullet FC of Nkambe

By Basil K Mbuye

It was a historic day for Bang Bullet FC of Nkambe as they were able to ice their good run of form in the on-going National Interpools tournament after their 3-1 win over AS Menoua that saw them book a place in League 2 next year.

The boys from Nkambe have put on an excellent show since the beginning of the tournament that has seen bookmakers predict better days for them.

Their qualification ticket came after they recorded three wins and a draw against Victoria United of Limbe.

Created some five years ago, Bang Bullet FC, although debutants in the National Interpools, definitely wrote their name in the history books.

Bang Bullet qualified for League 2 football next season alongside Avion FC de Nkam that also picked a ticket in Group A.

The Nkambe team will join National Polytech of Bambui and PWD of Bamenda to represent the Northwest Region in League 2 in the next footballing season.

Wasteful Victoria United Crashes Out

It was a sad day for Southwest representatives at the National Interpools as they were beaten 2-3 by AS Bethel de Bertoua in the last day of play.

Going into the game with five points in three matches, a win for Victoria United FC alias OPOPO, would have seen them hope for direct qualification or playoffs.

This is because second place FC Yaounde II, with seven points, had played all their games before the last day of play.

However, it seems the Limbe boys had underestimated their opponents, AS Bethel de Bertoua, who came into the game yet to register a single point.

Their lack of concentration and unrealistic spirit in front of goal saw them crashing out of the tourney as they were trashed by their opponents. Thus, the champion of the Eastern Region clinched their first victory in the tournament.

On December 22, FC YaoundeÃ© II, 2nd in Group B and Reste du Monde dâ€™Ebolowa, 2nd in Group A will play for the third and last ticket for promotion into League 2.

Classification After First Round

Group B

Bang Bullet FC de Nkambe(10 points)

FC YaoundÃ© II (7 points)

Victoria United FC (5 points)

AS Menoua de Dschang (3 points)

AS Bethel de Bertoua (3 points)

Group A

Avion FC de Nkam (9 points)

Restedu Monde dâ€™Ebolowa (9 points)

Scorpion du BÃ© (6 points)

Santos FC de Koza (3 points)

Water Polo de Meiganga (3 points)