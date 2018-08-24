Kemssu, Another Etoâ€™o In The Making?

By Andrew Nsoseka

16-year old, Christian Kemssu, a naturally gifted soccer player, is likely going to be Lions Striker, Samuel Etoâ€™oâ€™s replacement in the Lionsâ€™ den and beyond.

The tall, gangling, left-footed ball juggler, is one of the most promising strikers in Cameroonâ€™s domestic league, and has broken another record as the youngest Elite One champion in the history of Cameroon football.

The 16-year-old striker, now plying his trade with legendary Coton Sport FC, has gone into history books as the youngest player to have emerged as champion in Cameroonâ€™s top flight championship, Elite One.

The striker, currently on a four-year contract with Coton Sport, has had a trail of successes in his young football career. On his own, the brilliant left-footed attacking midfielder and striker, has proven to be of exceptional talent, given a track record of his exploits in the different teams he has played with.

Prior to his joining Coton Sport, he played for PoumiÃ© FC, where, before his departure, he was crowned best player in the Divisional League. He also received the trophy for the highest goal scorer in the Mfoundi Divisional League, all in 2017.

Soccer pundits are already predicting that, Kemssu, if harnessed well, will be a perfect replacement of Samuel Etoâ€™o.

His exploits attracted a lot of attention and bids from a wide range of clubs in and out of the country.

Among the various teams who vied for the young striker, Cameroonâ€™s most prestigious team, Coton Sport succeeded and awarded him a four-year contract, where he now plays.

Born on November 04,2001 in Yaounde, Christian Kemssu, 1m.94 in height, happens to be the son of the ex-professional player, Fernand Taninche.

Kemssu was trained by PoumiÃ© FC of YaoundÃ© where he did spectacularly well and left the side when the applause was highest.

According to his father, Taninche, So many European clubs are scrambling for his son to pen down a contract with them.

Taninche Fernand, also expresses gratitude to the entire management of Poumie FC and Coton Sport of Garoua for projecting his sonâ€™s soccer prowess to the lime light.

