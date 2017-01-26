Kumba Needs God’s Intervention – Gov’t Delegate

By Maxcel Fokwen

The Government Delegate to the Kumba City Council, Victor Nkelle Ngoh, says the municipality needs divine intervention as it battles with developmental projects.

Nkelle recently made the remarks while chairing deliberations of the Council’s 2017 budget.

Reacting on a project proposal from a citizen of Kumba based abroad for the construction of a modern football stadium worth billions, the Government Delegate said such giant projects must be committed into the hands of God.

The Municipal Authority said the idea was marvellous, but added that the nature of the people in Kumba remains complex.

Nkelle Ngoh said such proposals have always come up, but are hardly realised.

The Government Delegate urged the project promoter to keep his fingers cross and wait for feedback from the municipality.

Ngoh said he shared in the dream of Kumba having a modern football stadium with other sporting facilities.

According to the project promoter, the vision has been shared with the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, and that there are donors in the diaspora ready to finance a greater part of the project, while the host community contributes a token.

Councillors Want Stores Accountant Sacked

Meanwhile, Grand Councillors of the City Board raised a motion calling for the sacking of the City Council Stores Accountant on claims of incompetence and retirement.

According to Councillors Anthony Fon, Rufus Bigda and Promise Chia, the Stores Accountant has failed repeatedly in leaving up to expectations.

They questioned the whereabouts of a newrecruit, who the City Board approved to replace the incumbent already due retirement.

Stepping into the fracas, the First Assistant Prefect for Meme, Veckline Epulewane, reminded the Councillors to exercise caution on such issues.

“The way you are going about it is not right. A vote of no confidence has no place here. There are other ways we can look into this matter,” the administrator cautioned.

HYSACAM, Municipal Police, Radio Station Awaited

For 2017, the City Council wants to improve on the sanitation of Kumba through HYSACAM, the recruitment of municipal police, the setting up of a community radio station among others.

With a budget projection of FCFA 1.8 billion, the Government Delegate also announced the tarring of 10KM of roads, purchase of vans, rehabilitation of roads, upgrading of the Kumba Main Market and phase II of the HIMO Project.

Nkelle Ngoh also announced the coming of an American Company to provide low cost housing for the growing population of Kumba.