Law Suit Against Church Leaders, Unite Christians Against Gov’t

Support from christians forces tears out of Rev Fonki's eyes

By Andrew Nsoseka

Christians of the major churches have all united behind their Church leaders, following a law suit against the leaders by a ‘consortium of parents’ that has been discerned as a group sponsored by government.

When the matter came up on May 5, at the Southwest Magistrates Court, Christians thronged the premises with bibles, peace plants and rosaries in hand, all singing victory songs against their perceived “devilish persecutor”.

Even with the barricades placed by armed troops to prevent Christians from moving into the court premises, the crowed soon lined out, shared printed hymn songs and an impromptu choir arose.

At the court entrance, the Christian Women Fellowship, CWF of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, PCC, in the company of their male counterparts, as well as the Catholic Women Association, CWA and their male folks, flanked each order in song and praise, while some charismatic leaders went on their knees in frantic prayers, with their rosaries in their hands, and faces deep in meditative mood.

While the court session was going on, the police were engaged in little confrontations with persons who were video tapping and taking photographs. The police later on gave up, when songs by the Christians became anti-demonic as they sang that the devil will never succeed, and woe on those who fight the church and its leaders.

Police Officer Intimidates The Post Reporter With Arrest

At the entrance to the court premises, the contingent of troops stationed there stopped reporters from access to the premises. Later on, the police confronted and seized a phone from your reporter, for taking photographs, took him to one of their pick-ups and threatened to take him to a nearby police cell.

The officer, whose name could not be got, because they had no name tags, said no one is allowed to take photographs because they will be posted on Facebook. Their senior colleague later on asked for the ID and press card, which he confiscated.

A debate on the ethics of journalism and policing started and mediating parties waged in. A female colleague of the police officer, trying to mediate between the reporter and the officer, used a ‘God card’ saying “We are all children of God and should just forgive and forget, as we all make mistakes”

The debate steam increased when the officer switched from speaking English, and challenged the reporter to do same by speaking French.

But the reply he got was that the working language in Buea is English. The confrontation only came to an end when Rev Sister Awambeng, who is also a journalism lecturer in UB, calmed the situation and took back the confiscated phone, ID card and press badge from the officers.

Moderator Weeps

After the court session, Christians followed the church leaders to their various offices. At the Synod Office in Buea, the Moderator of the PCC, Rt Rev. Samuel Fonki wept as he thanked the Christians for their support and prayers.

He told Christians that their place is in the skies, and that they should not be intimidated by people who downplay them.

“Do not allow anyone to make you think that you are not Christian enough,” he told them.

The enthusiasm in Christians and praise songs appeared to have influenced the police who, with their water cannons and tear gas, only stared on and avoided confrontations, unlike in previous cases where unprovoked scenes ended in military brutality to subdue peaceful protests.

One of the Christians, in a sarcastic tone, asked for the big men in church who occupy the front pews.

“You see this country, where are those who always want to occupy the front pews and big positions in church?

This government is bad, because of their jobs, they cannot publicly support the church leaders, the devil can never win against God,” the lady said.