Man Dies After Wife Burns Him With Acid

By Francis Tim Mbom

A fridge repairer, Amos Fon, died at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala after his wife, Mercy Bih Abowa, allegedly burnt him with acid.

Mercy allegedly poured acid on Fon’s face at their Mile Four residence in Limbe, Fako Division, Southwest Region.

The Post gathered that the about 25-year-old woman had been married to Amos for four years but the marriage hit the rock.

Neighbours told The Post on Tuesday, March 21 that the union had been tumultuous characterised by frequent quarrels.

Amos’ younger brother, Arrey, said Mercy had packed out of her husband’s house two weeks ago. She is said to have taken along their three-year-old daughter.

As the story goes, on the fateful day, Mercy left their Cassava Farms residence and went to look for her husband at his job site in New Town. There, she was told that her husband was not there. She reportedly left with a friend whose only name The Post got as Sylvie, and took a taxi for Mile Four.

Neighbours said they saw the duo when they arrived, carrying a black plastic bag.

According to Arrey, Mercy met his elder brother on the veranda. He said Amos asked Mercy what she had come to do. He said she retorted that she had come to kill him.

Amos, however, reportedly did not take Mercy seriously as he got up in his pajamas and entered the parlour.

Arrey further said that Mercy followed Amos and soon afterwards neighbours only heard shouts of agony. Apparently, Mercy had doused Amos’ face with acid and escaped.

Some neighbours who heard Amos’ screams reportedly rushed to find out what was happening.

Mercy did not go far as she was caught by one of the neighbours.

“I saw Mercy as she was sneaking away after the incident and I asked her what was happening. She told me that it was a matter between a man and his wife. So I let her go as I had not been there yet,” Alhadji, the neighbour who caught Mercy, said.

The police, after learning of the incident, went to Amos’ residence for investigation on Tuesday, March 21. They are said to forced open the door of Amos’ house and found a bottle of acid which they suspected Mercy used to burn Amos.

The police then went in search of Sylvie and arrested her. She was taken to the Limbe Police Station.

Amos’s remains were transported to the Limbe Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday, March 21.