Manyu Under Repeated Attack, ‘KalÃ©-KalÃ©’ After Biya’s War Declaration

By Maxcel Fokwen

Living in Manyu Division of the Southwest Region since President Paul Biya declared war against â€˜secessionistsâ€™ activities in the Division is a nightmare.

For close to two weeks now, reports from villages across the Division recount casualties in terms of human displacement, indiscriminate arrests and loss of lives as security forces have waged a war against the unidentified attackers.

As at Sunday December 10, reports held that mass military raid across localities were still being enforced to wipe out alleged â€˜secessionistâ€™ activities.

The Post gathered that the famous ‘calecale’ method of arrest has resurfaced in the Division in the face of the recent Government pronouncement.

These arrests comes after villagers made emergency calls to relatives in other parts of Cameroon from hide outs such as under their beds and bushes.



Unconfirmed Casualties

Unconfirmed reports talked of two soldiers lost in sustained gun fires reported in some villages. Besides, other families are in mourning mood following reports of the dead of their relatives.

For instance, mourners streamed to the home of a certain Reverend Franca in Mbo Street Kumba in the evening of Saturday to mourn the dead of three persons slain in Mamfe. It is reported that among the three dead, two were directly related to her.

One of those caught in the cross fire is said to be a student of the Government Higher Technical Teachers Training College, HTTTC, Kumba.



SDO Unable To Attend Council Session

The prevailing security situation in Manyu is reported to have prevented the Senior Divisional Officer, SDO, for Manyu, Joseph Oum II, from attending a budgetary session of the Tinto Council.

The Post gathered that neither the SDO nor any of his Assistants was present at the session. It was the Divisional Officer, DO of Tinto that represented the administration at the session.