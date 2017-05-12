Mass Arrest Awaits Anglophones As Gov’t Begins

Governor of the Southwest Region, Okalia Bilai

By Andrew Nsoseka

The Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has confessed that the Government will soon embark on another mass arrest of Anglophones, following the surveillance of their phone conversations.

“People don’t even know that all their messages and phone calls are recorded and kept,” the Governor asserted.

Okalia Bilai made the confession on Monday, May 8, while addressing security concerns in the Southwest Region following the ongoing Anglophone Crisis.

During the meeting, the administrator boasted of having blacklisted many names already.

“I have a blacklist of names already and if I read 10 names, at least three people sitting in this meeting will feature in the list,” he asserted.

To him, some people are pretending to be worried about the security situation in the Region, while behind the scenes, they are supporting those fuelling the crisis.

Mass Arrests Envisaged

The administrator further averred that following the mass phone tapping of private conversation of citizens, the Government is contemplating on arresting all those fuelling the Anglophone Crisis.

“We are contemplating on arresting all those involved in the uprising, but for the image of the country and the President that is as stake, we have decided to hold on for a while. Remember that all what you send and receive is registered,” Okalia said.

More Troops To Be Redeployed

On the issue of security, the Governor saidit is absurd that some people want the Anglophone Regions to be demilitarised, while others are complaining of insecurity.

“You want us to remove the military so that they can come and pick us like birds…. Military people will be added during the examination period,” he said.

Okalia’s fear of being picked like a bird provoked echoes of laughter and murmuring in the hall.

“Your murmuring and laughter on a sensitive issue like this one can be interpreted as if the Minister came here to have a good time and not to sit and chair a serious meeting like this one. Why are people laughing at what is not funny?”

To the Chief Executive of the Southwest Region, the non-kidnapping of school children is thanks to the efforts of the military.

“How many Principals have been kidnapped or killed? There is security…. should we now run out of the Region because people we don’t know are threatening us? No nono, there is security,”Okalia bragged.

Governor Wants Juju Used, To Fight Insecurity

Meanwhile, the Governor questioned why villagers and Chiefs are quick to use ‘juju’ on administrators and civil servants for grabbing their land, but cannot use the same juju to fight those who are behind the strike and disturbing children from going to school.

He recalled that in one of his trips to Limbe, he had asked people to use the elephant dance and masquerade to fight those behind the civil disobedience.

Why GBHS Nguti Was Razed

One of the highpoints of the meeting with the Minister was the case of the arson on GBHS Nguti.

According to the Divisional Delegate incharge of Nguti, students who were not coming to school suddenly appeared in their numbers when the Mock Exam was announced.

“The Principal was happy that students are finally in school, but the students rallied themselves and marched towards the Principal’s Office and set it on fire, together with the Mock Examination question papers,” the Delegate narrated.

Governor Okalia frowned at the school authorities for shifting the blame on him.

“Instructions were given to the Principals through the Delegates…the Delegate today says the Governor is responsible for the incident and I will also say the Delegate is. Why did the students not burn down the church of Nguti…tell your collaborators to organise themselves, I want to play the ball back to you… do you want the Governor to be the ‘watch night,’ of all the schools?