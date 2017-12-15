MTN Cameroon Extends Network With New Digital Service Centres

By Bouddih Adams

MTN Cameroon, leader of the telecoms sector in Cameroon has, with two new contact points, raised to 22 the number of Service Centres in the country.

The leading telecoms operator on December 13, opened a new Service Centre at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel during a ceremony presided at by the Governor of the Centre Region, in the presence of the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Cameroon and representatives of public and private institutions.

“This new MTN Service Centre shall offer a completely digital experience to clients, and is the first of its kind to deliver this level of new digital world experiences to clients in Cameroon. Touch sensitive and connected screens, self-service and customer feedback stations, touch & trial, including games, are provided to make the lives of clients a whole lot brighter” states a communiqué from MTN Cameroon. It further states that entrepreneurs and promoters of small and medium enterprises shall also have a dedicated space to provide professionals withMTN Business propositions.

It maintains that the traditional services offered to the clientele shall not be left out. “At this new Service Centre, there will be the sale of SIM cards, registration of subscribers, migration to 4G, activation of MTN Mobile Money accounts, money withdrawal and transfer, sale of phones, smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Same services shall also be available inside the commercial complex, Carrefour Market in the Bonamoussadi neighbourhood in Douala where MTN shall open a contact point on 15 December 2017,”it explains.

With the Hilton Service Centre in Yaoundeand Carrefour Market Service Centre in Douala, MTN Cameroon now has 22Service Centres, nationwide.

“This is the concretisation of our promises: reinforce proximity with millions of our subscribers and in the new digital world, provide them with simple, innovative and affordable communication services,”PhilisiweSibiya, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Cameroon explained.

A subsidiary of the MTN Group, represented in 22 countries, and telecommunications leader in Africa, MTN Cameroon is a provider of communication and payment solutions, incorporated in Cameroon since February 2000. MTN is one of the five most significant companies in Cameroon, and was second biggest tax payer in 2015.