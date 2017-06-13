MTN Elite 2: Bang Bullet Crashes Out Of Elite 1 Spot

Bang Bullet FC of Nkambe

By Basil K Mbuye

Newly promoted MTN Elite 1 side, Bang Bullet of Nkambe, failed to maintain their dominance which they showed in the beginning of the championship and thus failed to stay in MTN Elite 1 spot in the first round of the championship.

Bang Bullet ended the first round at the fourth spot with 27 points in 17 games. The boys from Nkambe who seem to be this year’s revelation, have registered seven wins, six draws and have suffered a total of four defeats with two at home.

Out of their seven victories, five have been at home and four of their six draws have been away from home.

They will need to upgrade their game in order to overtake FC Yaounde II, Avion du Nkam and Renaissance de Ngoumu who are at the top, respectively.

PWD Bamenda Stuck In Relegation Battle

Since the commencement of the MTN Elite 2 championship, the legendary PWD of Bamenda are yet to replicate the form they had in the hey days. The club’s poor form has sent them into the relegation zone which they have failed to leave in the first phase of the championship.

Prayed by many to see their return to top flight football in the country after a long absence of more than a decade, the Abakwa Boys are gradually sinking, and nothing seems to be put in place by its supporters who once prayed for its rebirth.

Poor leadership, lack of finance, among others, have been some of the reasons for the club’s poor run of form this season. Unlike in the past, the supporters of the Bamenda darling club have been described by some pundits as ‘armchair supporters”.

Presently on the 16th position with 16 points in 17 games, the Abakwa Boys have registered the greatest number of draws than any other club in MTN Elite 2 – that is, 10 draws.

They have won just two games, and have lost five after scoring a total of seven goals and conceding 10.

They hold the record of the worst attack in the first round but share the best defense with Dynamo of Douala and Panthere Sportif of Nde as they have all conceded 10 goals each.

If nothing is done to see the team leave the relegation zone during the second round of the championship, the team will be relegated like it did in 2008 alongside Kumba Lakers, Victoria United.