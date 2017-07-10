Musonge Resigns As Senator

By Bouddih Adams

Peter Mafany Musonge, former Prime Minister who was appointed in 2013 to the first and current Senate in Cameroon by President Paul Biya, has resigned as Senator.

The resignation was announced on July 5 during a special plenary session of the Senate chaired by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, to whom the resignation was addressed.

According to the President of the Senate, the resignation is in conformity with Section 7 sub 2, which states that the position of Senator shall be incompatible with duties including a non-elective office.

Also, in line with the statutes of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, NCPBM, to which Musonge was appointed in January this year, he was supposed to give up the post of CPDM Group in the Senate.

He is likely to be replaced with a son of Manyu, Senator Nfor Tabetando. Also, Gabriel Dima of Limbe in Fako, who is his Alternate, had reportedly sent his file to the Senate to replace Musonge as Senator.

Considering the insistence that the post of President of the NCPBM is incompatible with any other post, Musonge may also be replaced as the Grand Chancellor of National Orders.

He may also be replaced as Southwest Regional Coordinator of the CPDM.

Meantime, Musongeâ€™s political weight seems to waning as the Commission has been observed as a paper tiger, because itâ€™s statutes of observing and reporting to the Presidency of the Republic, therefore, it will not achieve anything concrete for Cameroon.

The Presidential Decree No. 2017/013 of January 23, 2017, that created the NCPBM, states clearly that the Commission is an advisory body to the Head of State and the Government in making recommendations.

It is, thus, not a problem-solving Commission and wields no powers.