New Party To Challenge Biya In 2018 Presidential Election

Prof Penn Muluh,CNDP Presidential hopeful

By Chris Mbunwe

A new political party, Cameroon National Democratic Party, CNDP, headed by one Professor Penn Muluh George, has announced intentions to challenge President Biya in the 2018 presidential election.

“It is unfortunate that my rating of Biya’s economic performance is at 28 percent.

There is dire need for the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, to quadruple and for decades this country has not experienced or registered a two digit economic growth,” Prof. Muluh said at a press conference in Bamenda after participating in May 20 celebration.

Muluh said if the Biya regime is not voted out next year, Cameroon’s economy will continue on a downward low.

“We have been hanging around 5-6 percent growth rate and this is a shame. Political and social growth depends on a vibrant economy and you cannot escape from that. That is where my party places her finger; to drag Cameroonians from this quagmire to a prosperous rich economy flowing with milk and honey,” Muluh said.

On how he is going realise such lofty dreams, Professor Muluh said he has a different way of tackling corruption in Cameroon.

The issue to him is not just arresting people and locking them in jail without retrieving all that has been embezzled and re-investing into the economy.

“As soon as I arrive at Etoudi Unity Palace, there will be my wristwatch, locked or controlled by satellite that shall be net-wireless to all state treasuries so that money which is paid into the state coffers automatically indicates the amount and he/she who carried out the transactions,” said the CNDP leader.

With these leakages sealed, Muluh said it will pave the way for him and his ministers to increase salaries, curb unemployment, provide health facilities to all, and many more.

Asked whether he is not perturbed by the socio-political crisis rocking the two Anglophone regions, Muluh said he is worried because he hails from the Northwest Region, as such, he advised that President Biya should convene all political parties, civil society organisations and neutral personalities and dialogue with them.

“If a child is crying, you as a father must listen and solve the problem so that you can sleep comfortably, else as you continue to ignore this cry you will not catch a glimpse of sleep,” Muluh noted.

Considering the CNDP party is pretty young and might be tempted to join forces with others so as to gather enough steam to defeat Biya, Muluh dismissed any coalition or alliance with so-called big or older opposition parties.

“I did not create this party to join or make another party a presidential majority or surrender my rights to big opposition political parties,” Muluh said.

The professor sounded convinced that for over 35 years Cameroonians are disappointed and cannot continue to count on the old politicians because their ideas are old, they are equally senile and cannot pretend that they can stand again on their feet.

Muluh condemned xenophobic propaganda, warning that during his tenure of office as president, and if anyone is caught propagating these and other dangerous divisive tendencies, the person shall be prosecuted.

On foreign policies, Muluh said he has travelled widely and that Cameroonians who will vote the CNDP candidate for presidency will not regret because all frozen diplomatic relations shall be strengthened, and Cameroonians as well as foreigners would operate businesses in Cameroon with ease.