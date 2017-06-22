Newly Appointed MINEPIA Officials Told To Combat Inertia, Corruption

By Nformi Sonde Kinsai

Newly appointed officials of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, MINEPIA, have been tasked to fight against inertia, corruption and other deviant and unpatriotic behaviours.

The call was made on June 16, at the Yaounde Multi-purpose Sports Complex by the MINEPIA boss, Dr. Taïga, while installing the officials into their new functions.

During the commissioning ceremony, some personnel of the Ministry were decorated with medals, while others were sent home on retirement.

The Minister said he attaches a price to the respect of values such as assiduity, punctuality, rapid treatment of files and provision of free public services.

He assured them of his determination to ensure that they succeed in their mission.

Dr. Taïga also encouraged the recently appointed to read and digest decree No 2012/382 of 14th September 2012 organising MINEPIA in which their roles as heads of the respective services are outlined, calling on the entire personnel of the Ministry to resolutely adhere to values such as professionalism, integrity and solidarity.

According to the Minister, the occasion was a celebration of merit and acknowledgement of work done with endurance, conscience, devotedness and loyalty.

“These new officials taking up duties today are women and men, who on a greater part, [and] going by their different professional careers; perfectly know how the house functions.

They are experienced and their merit is known to all. Consequently, I am hopeful that with their promotion, the re-dynamisation of the Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries sector would be accelerated,” Dr. Taïga declared.

He recalled that following April 24 decree, appointed officials into MINEPIA notably Technical Adviser No 2, Andu Walters Ndi; the Director of Veterinary Services, Marcel Casimir Ndongo Kounou and the Director of Development of Animal Productions, Atkam Hamman.

In the same vein, and following order No 00010 and No 00011 of 12th May 2017, Dr. Taïga also appointed officials of some structures in the central services.