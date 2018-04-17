Nguti DO Begs Fleeing Population To Come Back Home

By Joshua Boanong

The Divisional Officer for Nguti, Michel Meko Ebah, has appealed to the population of Nguti Subdivision in Kupe-Muanenguba Division of the Southwest Region who are fleeing from hostilities in the area to leave the forests and come back home.

The DO’s call came through a Radio Communique dated April 10. In the communiqué, he calls on all private and public workers in his Subdivision that fled their homes due to clashes between the military and secessionist fighters to resume normal life.

It reads “The Divisional Officer for Nguti Subdivision informs all public and private workers and the entire population of Nguti Subdivision who fled their homes and villages due to terrorist attacks perpetuated by secessionists activists that they should return and resume their normal daily activities as all necessary security measures have been taken to ensure their safety and that of their property.”

In the communiqué, Ebah also crusade for back to school as he calls on parents to send their children back to school.

“The Divisional Officer equally advises parents to send back their children to school, remain vigilant and denounce all acts susceptible to degenerate to public disorder to the competent authorities.”

Following the DO’s communique, people have raised eyebrows asking how the DO is calling on the population to go to homes which have already been burnt by Government military forces.

Nguti Subdivision is one of the Subdivisions that have suffered from police brutality in the escalating Anglophone Crisis.

On March 13 suspected elements of the “Ambazonia Defence Forces”, attacked the Nguti Brigade Post killing the Company Commander.

On the same day, a 20 ton truck loaded with rice en route to Nigeria was hijacked around Embobe, this followed a cross fire exchange in the area.

While scores of separatist are reported to have met their waterloo in the gun battle, the Brigade Commander for Nguti, Robert Guy Longsti Beline, was also shot dead.

Two other gendarme officers were equally wounded.

Following the violent clashes, the military descended on the area and reduced houses to ashes which caused scores of civilians to seek refuge in the wild.