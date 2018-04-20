Pedagogic Inspectors Acquires Skills On Implementing CBS

By Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo

National and Regional Pedagogic Inspectors have acquired skills on how to effectively implement the Competence Based Approach, CBA, which is still a problem among teachers and learners.

During a one-day capacity reinforcement training seminar held in Yaounde on April 17, Pedagogic Inspectors were told that they should continue to work towards replacing the old Objective Based Approach which the setting, execution and evaluation of students was done globally following what students have been taught.

Going by the Catherine Moto Zeh, Regional Inspector Coordinator in charge of the teaching and promotion of Bilingualism in the Centre Region, CBA is a system of instruction, assessment, grading and academic reporting based on students demonstrating that they have learned the knowledge and skills expected of them as they progress in their educational ladder.

To her, teachers under the CBA expose students to a problem-solving teaching attitude in which teachers guide students in solving any problem in and out of the classroom.

Earlier on, the Inspector General in charge of Teaching in the Ministry of Secondary Education, Marie Catherine Awoundja, had indicated that the approach requires that teachers take care of each student, see where the student is good, because no child has to fail.

She added that after training General Inspector Coordinators last week and Pedagogic Inspectors this week, a move towards the Regions will take place in the coming days to continue the exercise in the various Divisions, and Subdivsions as expected results are needed not long from now.

Elaborating on the need for inspectors to be aware of the approach, Marie Catherine Awoundja said, besides leading to greater understanding of learning outcomes throughout the academic year, learners will improve their ability to recognise, manage and continuously build upon their competencies and evidence of learning.

Talking to the Post, participants appreciated the move taken by the Ministry of Secondary Education, but insisted that lack of classrooms and equipment are still some of the difficulties faced in implementing the CBA.